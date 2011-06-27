Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,534
|$7,263
|$8,623
|Clean
|$5,174
|$6,797
|$8,059
|Average
|$4,454
|$5,865
|$6,931
|Rough
|$3,734
|$4,933
|$5,804
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,954
|$6,555
|$7,811
|Clean
|$4,632
|$6,134
|$7,301
|Average
|$3,987
|$5,293
|$6,279
|Rough
|$3,343
|$4,452
|$5,257
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,654
|$6,217
|$7,442
|Clean
|$4,351
|$5,818
|$6,956
|Average
|$3,746
|$5,020
|$5,982
|Rough
|$3,140
|$4,222
|$5,009
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,276
|$6,863
|$8,112
|Clean
|$4,933
|$6,423
|$7,581
|Average
|$4,246
|$5,542
|$6,520
|Rough
|$3,560
|$4,661
|$5,460
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD w/Rearview Camera (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,423
|$8,341
|$9,849
|Clean
|$6,005
|$7,806
|$9,205
|Average
|$5,170
|$6,735
|$7,917
|Rough
|$4,334
|$5,665
|$6,628
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,642
|$6,189
|$7,401
|Clean
|$4,340
|$5,791
|$6,917
|Average
|$3,736
|$4,997
|$5,949
|Rough
|$3,132
|$4,203
|$4,981
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,659
|$6,165
|$7,347
|Clean
|$4,356
|$5,770
|$6,866
|Average
|$3,750
|$4,979
|$5,906
|Rough
|$3,144
|$4,187
|$4,945
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,460
|$7,173
|$8,520
|Clean
|$5,105
|$6,713
|$7,963
|Average
|$4,394
|$5,792
|$6,848
|Rough
|$3,684
|$4,872
|$5,734
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,052
|$7,099
|$8,695
|Clean
|$4,723
|$6,643
|$8,127
|Average
|$4,066
|$5,732
|$6,989
|Rough
|$3,409
|$4,821
|$5,852
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,152
|$7,135
|$8,685
|Clean
|$4,817
|$6,677
|$8,117
|Average
|$4,147
|$5,762
|$6,981
|Rough
|$3,477
|$4,846
|$5,846
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,195
|$6,902
|$8,240
|Clean
|$4,857
|$6,459
|$7,702
|Average
|$4,181
|$5,574
|$6,624
|Rough
|$3,505
|$4,688
|$5,546
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,594
|$5,597
|$6,394
|Clean
|$4,295
|$5,238
|$5,976
|Average
|$3,698
|$4,519
|$5,140
|Rough
|$3,100
|$3,801
|$4,304
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,706
|$6,276
|$7,509
|Clean
|$4,400
|$5,874
|$7,018
|Average
|$3,787
|$5,068
|$6,036
|Rough
|$3,175
|$4,263
|$5,054
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,115
|$6,755
|$8,042
|Clean
|$4,782
|$6,321
|$7,516
|Average
|$4,116
|$5,454
|$6,464
|Rough
|$3,451
|$4,588
|$5,413
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,859
|$6,425
|$7,656
|Clean
|$4,543
|$6,013
|$7,155
|Average
|$3,910
|$5,188
|$6,154
|Rough
|$3,278
|$4,364
|$5,153
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,151
|$7,875
|$9,233
|Clean
|$5,751
|$7,369
|$8,629
|Average
|$4,951
|$6,359
|$7,422
|Rough
|$4,151
|$5,348
|$6,214
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,843
|$6,086
|$7,069
|Clean
|$4,528
|$5,696
|$6,606
|Average
|$3,898
|$4,914
|$5,682
|Rough
|$3,268
|$4,133
|$4,758
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$6,797
|$8,011
|Clean
|$4,913
|$6,361
|$7,487
|Average
|$4,230
|$5,489
|$6,440
|Rough
|$3,546
|$4,616
|$5,392
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,578
|$7,318
|$8,685
|Clean
|$5,216
|$6,849
|$8,117
|Average
|$4,490
|$5,909
|$6,981
|Rough
|$3,764
|$4,970
|$5,846
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,020
|$6,680
|$7,982
|Clean
|$4,694
|$6,252
|$7,460
|Average
|$4,041
|$5,394
|$6,416
|Rough
|$3,387
|$4,537
|$5,372