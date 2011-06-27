  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,534$7,263$8,623
Clean$5,174$6,797$8,059
Average$4,454$5,865$6,931
Rough$3,734$4,933$5,804
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,954$6,555$7,811
Clean$4,632$6,134$7,301
Average$3,987$5,293$6,279
Rough$3,343$4,452$5,257
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,654$6,217$7,442
Clean$4,351$5,818$6,956
Average$3,746$5,020$5,982
Rough$3,140$4,222$5,009
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,276$6,863$8,112
Clean$4,933$6,423$7,581
Average$4,246$5,542$6,520
Rough$3,560$4,661$5,460
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD w/Rearview Camera (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,423$8,341$9,849
Clean$6,005$7,806$9,205
Average$5,170$6,735$7,917
Rough$4,334$5,665$6,628
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,642$6,189$7,401
Clean$4,340$5,791$6,917
Average$3,736$4,997$5,949
Rough$3,132$4,203$4,981
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,659$6,165$7,347
Clean$4,356$5,770$6,866
Average$3,750$4,979$5,906
Rough$3,144$4,187$4,945
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,460$7,173$8,520
Clean$5,105$6,713$7,963
Average$4,394$5,792$6,848
Rough$3,684$4,872$5,734
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,052$7,099$8,695
Clean$4,723$6,643$8,127
Average$4,066$5,732$6,989
Rough$3,409$4,821$5,852
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,152$7,135$8,685
Clean$4,817$6,677$8,117
Average$4,147$5,762$6,981
Rough$3,477$4,846$5,846
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,195$6,902$8,240
Clean$4,857$6,459$7,702
Average$4,181$5,574$6,624
Rough$3,505$4,688$5,546
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,594$5,597$6,394
Clean$4,295$5,238$5,976
Average$3,698$4,519$5,140
Rough$3,100$3,801$4,304
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,706$6,276$7,509
Clean$4,400$5,874$7,018
Average$3,787$5,068$6,036
Rough$3,175$4,263$5,054
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,115$6,755$8,042
Clean$4,782$6,321$7,516
Average$4,116$5,454$6,464
Rough$3,451$4,588$5,413
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,859$6,425$7,656
Clean$4,543$6,013$7,155
Average$3,910$5,188$6,154
Rough$3,278$4,364$5,153
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,151$7,875$9,233
Clean$5,751$7,369$8,629
Average$4,951$6,359$7,422
Rough$4,151$5,348$6,214
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,843$6,086$7,069
Clean$4,528$5,696$6,606
Average$3,898$4,914$5,682
Rough$3,268$4,133$4,758
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$6,797$8,011
Clean$4,913$6,361$7,487
Average$4,230$5,489$6,440
Rough$3,546$4,616$5,392
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,578$7,318$8,685
Clean$5,216$6,849$8,117
Average$4,490$5,909$6,981
Rough$3,764$4,970$5,846
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,020$6,680$7,982
Clean$4,694$6,252$7,460
Average$4,041$5,394$6,416
Rough$3,387$4,537$5,372
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen CC with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,791 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,791 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,791 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen CC ranges from $3,132 to $7,401, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.