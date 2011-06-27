Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Hatchback
R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,442*
Total Cash Price
$16,745
1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,261*
Total Cash Price
$22,491
R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,611*
Total Cash Price
$23,148
R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,598*
Total Cash Price
$22,655
R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,118*
Total Cash Price
$17,074
1.8T Dune PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,767*
Total Cash Price
$16,417
1.8T Wolfsburg Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,962*
Total Cash Price
$23,805
1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,767*
Total Cash Price
$16,417
R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,157*
Total Cash Price
$18,551
1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,871*
Total Cash Price
$20,357
1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,183*
Total Cash Price
$19,536
R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,572*
Total Cash Price
$21,670
1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,897*
Total Cash Price
$21,342
1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,871*
Total Cash Price
$20,357
1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,793*
Total Cash Price
$17,402
1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,533*
Total Cash Price
$20,193
R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,819*
Total Cash Price
$18,387
1.8T S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,442*
Total Cash Price
$16,745
R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,871*
Total Cash Price
$20,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,314
|$812
|$310
|$2,441
|$6,733
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,086
|Financing
|$901
|$724
|$537
|$335
|$121
|$2,617
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,698
|$1,495
|$1,324
|$1,188
|$9,947
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,406
|$6,409
|$5,677
|$4,983
|$6,968
|$34,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|Maintenance
|$2,493
|$1,765
|$1,091
|$416
|$3,278
|$9,043
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,210
|$973
|$721
|$449
|$163
|$3,515
|Depreciation
|$5,696
|$2,281
|$2,008
|$1,778
|$1,596
|$13,360
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,977
|$8,608
|$7,625
|$6,692
|$9,358
|$46,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$2,566
|$1,816
|$1,122
|$429
|$3,374
|$9,307
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,502
|Financing
|$1,245
|$1,001
|$742
|$462
|$168
|$3,618
|Depreciation
|$5,863
|$2,348
|$2,067
|$1,830
|$1,643
|$13,750
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,385
|$8,859
|$7,848
|$6,888
|$9,632
|$47,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$2,512
|$1,777
|$1,098
|$420
|$3,302
|$9,109
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,470
|Financing
|$1,219
|$980
|$726
|$453
|$164
|$3,541
|Depreciation
|$5,738
|$2,298
|$2,023
|$1,791
|$1,608
|$13,458
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,079
|$8,671
|$7,681
|$6,741
|$9,427
|$46,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$1,893
|$1,340
|$828
|$316
|$2,489
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,108
|Financing
|$918
|$738
|$547
|$341
|$124
|$2,669
|Depreciation
|$4,324
|$1,732
|$1,525
|$1,350
|$1,212
|$10,142
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,610
|$6,534
|$5,789
|$5,080
|$7,104
|$35,118
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Dune PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,820
|$1,288
|$796
|$304
|$2,393
|$6,601
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,065
|Financing
|$883
|$710
|$526
|$328
|$119
|$2,566
|Depreciation
|$4,158
|$1,665
|$1,466
|$1,298
|$1,165
|$9,752
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,202
|$6,283
|$5,566
|$4,885
|$6,831
|$33,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Wolfsburg Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,828
|Maintenance
|$2,639
|$1,868
|$1,154
|$441
|$3,470
|$9,571
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,280
|$1,030
|$763
|$476
|$173
|$3,721
|Depreciation
|$6,029
|$2,414
|$2,126
|$1,882
|$1,689
|$14,140
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,793
|$9,110
|$8,071
|$7,083
|$9,905
|$48,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,820
|$1,288
|$796
|$304
|$2,393
|$6,601
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,065
|Financing
|$883
|$710
|$526
|$328
|$119
|$2,566
|Depreciation
|$4,158
|$1,665
|$1,466
|$1,298
|$1,165
|$9,752
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,202
|$6,283
|$5,566
|$4,885
|$6,831
|$33,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$2,057
|$1,455
|$899
|$344
|$2,704
|$7,459
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,203
|Financing
|$998
|$802
|$594
|$371
|$134
|$2,900
|Depreciation
|$4,699
|$1,881
|$1,657
|$1,467
|$1,316
|$11,020
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,528
|$7,100
|$6,290
|$5,520
|$7,719
|$38,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,257
|$1,597
|$987
|$377
|$2,967
|$8,185
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,095
|$880
|$652
|$407
|$148
|$3,182
|Depreciation
|$5,156
|$2,065
|$1,818
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$12,092
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,650
|$7,791
|$6,902
|$6,057
|$8,470
|$41,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$4,783
|Maintenance
|$2,166
|$1,533
|$947
|$362
|$2,848
|$7,855
|Repairs
|$600
|$696
|$813
|$951
|$1,111
|$4,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,051
|$845
|$626
|$390
|$142
|$3,054
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$1,981
|$1,745
|$1,545
|$1,386
|$11,605
|Fuel
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$7,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,140
|$7,477
|$6,624
|$5,813
|$8,129
|$40,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$2,402
|$1,700
|$1,051
|$401
|$3,159
|$8,713
|Repairs
|$665
|$772
|$902
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,406
|Financing
|$1,166
|$937
|$694
|$433
|$157
|$3,387
|Depreciation
|$5,489
|$2,198
|$1,935
|$1,713
|$1,538
|$12,873
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$8,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,467
|$8,294
|$7,347
|$6,448
|$9,017
|$44,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,225
|Maintenance
|$2,366
|$1,674
|$1,035
|$395
|$3,111
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$655
|$761
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$4,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,148
|$923
|$684
|$426
|$155
|$3,336
|Depreciation
|$5,405
|$2,165
|$1,906
|$1,687
|$1,515
|$12,678
|Fuel
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$1,725
|$8,137
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,263
|$8,168
|$7,236
|$6,351
|$8,880
|$43,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,257
|$1,597
|$987
|$377
|$2,967
|$8,185
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,095
|$880
|$652
|$407
|$148
|$3,182
|Depreciation
|$5,156
|$2,065
|$1,818
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$12,092
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,650
|$7,791
|$6,902
|$6,057
|$8,470
|$41,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$4,260
|Maintenance
|$1,929
|$1,365
|$844
|$322
|$2,537
|$6,997
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$724
|$847
|$990
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$955
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,129
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,407
|$1,765
|$1,554
|$1,376
|$1,235
|$10,337
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$6,635
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,814
|$6,660
|$5,900
|$5,178
|$7,241
|$35,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,239
|$1,584
|$979
|$374
|$2,943
|$8,119
|Repairs
|$620
|$720
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$4,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,108
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,310
|Financing
|$1,086
|$873
|$647
|$403
|$146
|$3,156
|Depreciation
|$5,114
|$2,048
|$1,803
|$1,597
|$1,433
|$11,995
|Fuel
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$1,539
|$1,584
|$1,632
|$7,699
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,548
|$7,728
|$6,846
|$6,009
|$8,402
|$41,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$2,038
|$1,443
|$892
|$340
|$2,680
|$7,393
|Repairs
|$564
|$655
|$765
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,193
|Financing
|$989
|$795
|$589
|$367
|$133
|$2,874
|Depreciation
|$4,657
|$1,865
|$1,642
|$1,454
|$1,305
|$10,922
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,426
|$7,037
|$6,234
|$5,471
|$7,651
|$37,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,314
|$812
|$310
|$2,441
|$6,733
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,086
|Financing
|$901
|$724
|$537
|$335
|$121
|$2,617
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,698
|$1,495
|$1,324
|$1,188
|$9,947
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,406
|$6,409
|$5,677
|$4,983
|$6,968
|$34,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Hatchback R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,257
|$1,597
|$987
|$377
|$2,967
|$8,185
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,095
|$880
|$652
|$407
|$148
|$3,182
|Depreciation
|$5,156
|$2,065
|$1,818
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$12,092
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,650
|$7,791
|$6,902
|$6,057
|$8,470
|$41,871
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Beetle
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:not available
