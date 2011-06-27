Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,097
|$12,551
|$14,960
|Clean
|$9,753
|$12,110
|$14,409
|Average
|$9,065
|$11,229
|$13,308
|Rough
|$8,377
|$10,347
|$12,207
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,358
|$14,000
|$16,595
|Clean
|$10,971
|$13,509
|$15,984
|Average
|$10,197
|$12,525
|$14,763
|Rough
|$9,423
|$11,542
|$13,541
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,280
|$13,671
|$16,023
|Clean
|$10,895
|$13,191
|$15,433
|Average
|$10,127
|$12,231
|$14,254
|Rough
|$9,358
|$11,271
|$13,074
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,566
|$11,890
|$14,173
|Clean
|$9,240
|$11,473
|$13,652
|Average
|$8,588
|$10,638
|$12,608
|Rough
|$7,937
|$9,803
|$11,565
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,103
|$10,106
|$12,072
|Clean
|$7,827
|$9,751
|$11,628
|Average
|$7,275
|$9,042
|$10,739
|Rough
|$6,723
|$8,332
|$9,851
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,490
|$11,844
|$14,155
|Clean
|$9,167
|$11,428
|$13,634
|Average
|$8,520
|$10,596
|$12,592
|Rough
|$7,874
|$9,765
|$11,550
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,550
|$12,932
|$15,272
|Clean
|$10,191
|$12,478
|$14,710
|Average
|$9,472
|$11,570
|$13,586
|Rough
|$8,753
|$10,662
|$12,461
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,972
|$13,556
|$16,092
|Clean
|$10,598
|$13,080
|$15,500
|Average
|$9,851
|$12,127
|$14,315
|Rough
|$9,103
|$11,175
|$13,131
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,283
|$11,602
|$13,879
|Clean
|$8,967
|$11,194
|$13,368
|Average
|$8,334
|$10,380
|$12,346
|Rough
|$7,702
|$9,565
|$11,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,161
|$13,773
|$16,340
|Clean
|$10,781
|$13,290
|$15,738
|Average
|$10,021
|$12,322
|$14,536
|Rough
|$9,260
|$11,355
|$13,333
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,619
|$14,302
|$16,936
|Clean
|$11,224
|$13,800
|$16,313
|Average
|$10,432
|$12,795
|$15,066
|Rough
|$9,640
|$11,791
|$13,819
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,101
|$12,554
|$14,964
|Clean
|$9,756
|$12,113
|$14,413
|Average
|$9,068
|$11,232
|$13,312
|Rough
|$8,380
|$10,350
|$12,210
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,490
|$11,844
|$14,155
|Clean
|$9,167
|$11,428
|$13,634
|Average
|$8,520
|$10,596
|$12,592
|Rough
|$7,874
|$9,765
|$11,550
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,057
|$10,164
|$12,231
|Clean
|$7,783
|$9,807
|$11,781
|Average
|$7,234
|$9,093
|$10,880
|Rough
|$6,685
|$8,379
|$9,980
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,302
|$11,612
|$13,879
|Clean
|$8,985
|$11,204
|$13,368
|Average
|$8,351
|$10,389
|$12,346
|Rough
|$7,717
|$9,573
|$11,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,730
|$12,557
|$14,358
|Clean
|$10,365
|$12,116
|$13,830
|Average
|$9,634
|$11,234
|$12,773
|Rough
|$8,903
|$10,352
|$11,716
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,096
|$11,384
|$13,630
|Clean
|$8,787
|$10,984
|$13,128
|Average
|$8,167
|$10,184
|$12,125
|Rough
|$7,547
|$9,385
|$11,121
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,746
|$13,302
|$15,814
|Clean
|$10,380
|$12,835
|$15,232
|Average
|$9,648
|$11,901
|$14,067
|Rough
|$8,915
|$10,967
|$12,903
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,096
|$11,384
|$13,630
|Clean
|$8,787
|$10,984
|$13,128
|Average
|$8,167
|$10,184
|$12,125
|Rough
|$7,547
|$9,385
|$11,121
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,637
|$15,489
|$18,291
|Clean
|$12,206
|$14,945
|$17,618
|Average
|$11,345
|$13,858
|$16,271
|Rough
|$10,484
|$12,770
|$14,925
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,489
|$13,005
|$15,476
|Clean
|$10,132
|$12,548
|$14,906
|Average
|$9,417
|$11,635
|$13,767
|Rough
|$8,702
|$10,721
|$12,628
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,815
|$12,223
|$14,586
|Clean
|$9,481
|$11,794
|$14,050
|Average
|$8,812
|$10,935
|$12,976
|Rough
|$8,143
|$10,077
|$11,902
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,358
|$14,000
|$16,595
|Clean
|$10,971
|$13,509
|$15,984
|Average
|$10,197
|$12,525
|$14,763
|Rough
|$9,423
|$11,542
|$13,541
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,890
|$13,470
|$16,003
|Clean
|$10,519
|$12,997
|$15,414
|Average
|$9,777
|$12,051
|$14,236
|Rough
|$9,035
|$11,105
|$13,058
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,676
|$12,060
|$14,402
|Clean
|$9,346
|$11,636
|$13,871
|Average
|$8,687
|$10,789
|$12,811
|Rough
|$8,028
|$9,942
|$11,751
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,310
|$15,089
|$17,818
|Clean
|$11,891
|$14,559
|$17,163
|Average
|$11,052
|$13,499
|$15,851
|Rough
|$10,213
|$12,439
|$14,539