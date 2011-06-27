  1. Home
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,097$12,551$14,960
Clean$9,753$12,110$14,409
Average$9,065$11,229$13,308
Rough$8,377$10,347$12,207
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,240$10,440$12,597
Clean$7,960$10,073$12,134
Average$7,398$9,340$11,206
Rough$6,837$8,607$10,279
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,358$14,000$16,595
Clean$10,971$13,509$15,984
Average$10,197$12,525$14,763
Rough$9,423$11,542$13,541
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,280$13,671$16,023
Clean$10,895$13,191$15,433
Average$10,127$12,231$14,254
Rough$9,358$11,271$13,074
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,208$12,679$15,105
Clean$9,860$12,234$14,549
Average$9,165$11,343$13,437
Rough$8,469$10,453$12,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,566$11,890$14,173
Clean$9,240$11,473$13,652
Average$8,588$10,638$12,608
Rough$7,937$9,803$11,565
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,815$12,223$14,586
Clean$9,481$11,794$14,050
Average$8,812$10,935$12,976
Rough$8,143$10,077$11,902
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,103$10,106$12,072
Clean$7,827$9,751$11,628
Average$7,275$9,042$10,739
Rough$6,723$8,332$9,851
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,017$9,757$11,469
Clean$7,743$9,415$11,047
Average$7,197$8,729$10,202
Rough$6,651$8,044$9,358
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,490$11,844$14,155
Clean$9,167$11,428$13,634
Average$8,520$10,596$12,592
Rough$7,874$9,765$11,550
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,660$11,841$13,983
Clean$9,331$11,425$13,468
Average$8,673$10,593$12,439
Rough$8,015$9,762$11,409
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,550$12,932$15,272
Clean$10,191$12,478$14,710
Average$9,472$11,570$13,586
Rough$8,753$10,662$12,461
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,972$13,556$16,092
Clean$10,598$13,080$15,500
Average$9,851$12,127$14,315
Rough$9,103$11,175$13,131
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,097$12,551$14,960
Clean$9,753$12,110$14,409
Average$9,065$11,229$13,308
Rough$8,377$10,347$12,207
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,890$13,470$16,003
Clean$10,519$12,997$15,414
Average$9,777$12,051$14,236
Rough$9,035$11,105$13,058
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,283$11,602$13,879
Clean$8,967$11,194$13,368
Average$8,334$10,380$12,346
Rough$7,702$9,565$11,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,299$15,083$17,818
Clean$11,880$14,554$17,163
Average$11,042$13,494$15,851
Rough$10,204$12,435$14,539
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,161$13,773$16,340
Clean$10,781$13,290$15,738
Average$10,021$12,322$14,536
Rough$9,260$11,355$13,333
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,633$10,842$13,009
Clean$8,339$10,461$12,530
Average$7,751$9,700$11,573
Rough$7,163$8,938$10,615
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,619$14,302$16,936
Clean$11,224$13,800$16,313
Average$10,432$12,795$15,066
Rough$9,640$11,791$13,819
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,161$13,773$16,340
Clean$10,781$13,290$15,738
Average$10,021$12,322$14,536
Rough$9,260$11,355$13,333
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,101$12,554$14,964
Clean$9,756$12,113$14,413
Average$9,068$11,232$13,312
Rough$8,380$10,350$12,210
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,967$14,668$17,322
Clean$11,559$14,153$16,684
Average$10,744$13,123$15,409
Rough$9,929$12,093$14,134
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,490$11,844$14,155
Clean$9,167$11,428$13,634
Average$8,520$10,596$12,592
Rough$7,874$9,765$11,550
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,916$14,643$17,322
Clean$11,510$14,129$16,684
Average$10,698$13,100$15,409
Rough$9,886$12,072$14,134
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,057$10,164$12,231
Clean$7,783$9,807$11,781
Average$7,234$9,093$10,880
Rough$6,685$8,379$9,980
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,003$14,743$17,435
Clean$11,594$14,226$16,793
Average$10,776$13,190$15,510
Rough$9,958$12,155$14,226
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,302$11,612$13,879
Clean$8,985$11,204$13,368
Average$8,351$10,389$12,346
Rough$7,717$9,573$11,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,429$12,824$15,177
Clean$10,073$12,374$14,618
Average$9,363$11,473$13,501
Rough$8,652$10,573$12,384
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,730$12,557$14,358
Clean$10,365$12,116$13,830
Average$9,634$11,234$12,773
Rough$8,903$10,352$11,716
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,274$13,712$16,108
Clean$10,890$13,230$15,515
Average$10,121$12,267$14,330
Rough$9,353$11,304$13,144
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,096$11,384$13,630
Clean$8,787$10,984$13,128
Average$8,167$10,184$12,125
Rough$7,547$9,385$11,121
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod End. 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,020$13,610$16,155
Clean$10,645$13,132$15,560
Average$9,894$12,176$14,371
Rough$9,143$11,220$13,182
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,746$13,302$15,814
Clean$10,380$12,835$15,232
Average$9,648$11,901$14,067
Rough$8,915$10,967$12,903
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,003$14,743$17,435
Clean$11,594$14,226$16,793
Average$10,776$13,190$15,510
Rough$9,958$12,155$14,226
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,096$11,384$13,630
Clean$8,787$10,984$13,128
Average$8,167$10,184$12,125
Rough$7,547$9,385$11,121
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,709$12,099$14,445
Clean$9,378$11,674$13,913
Average$8,717$10,824$12,850
Rough$8,055$9,974$11,786
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,637$15,489$18,291
Clean$12,206$14,945$17,618
Average$11,345$13,858$16,271
Rough$10,484$12,770$14,925
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,972$13,556$16,092
Clean$10,598$13,080$15,500
Average$9,851$12,127$14,315
Rough$9,103$11,175$13,131
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,489$13,005$15,476
Clean$10,132$12,548$14,906
Average$9,417$11,635$13,767
Rough$8,702$10,721$12,628
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,518$12,974$15,386
Clean$10,159$12,518$14,820
Average$9,443$11,607$13,687
Rough$8,726$10,696$12,554
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,815$12,223$14,586
Clean$9,481$11,794$14,050
Average$8,812$10,935$12,976
Rough$8,143$10,077$11,902
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,208$12,679$15,105
Clean$9,860$12,234$14,549
Average$9,165$11,343$13,437
Rough$8,469$10,453$12,325
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,358$14,000$16,595
Clean$10,971$13,509$15,984
Average$10,197$12,525$14,763
Rough$9,423$11,542$13,541
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,273$14,783$17,252
Clean$11,855$14,263$16,617
Average$11,019$13,225$15,347
Rough$10,183$12,187$14,077
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,890$13,470$16,003
Clean$10,519$12,997$15,414
Average$9,777$12,051$14,236
Rough$9,035$11,105$13,058
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,619$14,302$16,936
Clean$11,224$13,800$16,313
Average$10,432$12,795$15,066
Rough$9,640$11,791$13,819
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,676$12,060$14,402
Clean$9,346$11,636$13,871
Average$8,687$10,789$12,811
Rough$8,028$9,942$11,751
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,310$15,089$17,818
Clean$11,891$14,559$17,163
Average$11,052$13,499$15,851
Rough$10,213$12,439$14,539
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,807 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,807 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,807 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle ranges from $6,685 to $12,231, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.