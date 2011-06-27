Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Vibe GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,447
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,174
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,630
|$1,862
|Rough
|$785
|$1,085
|$1,246
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Vibe Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,390
|$2,740
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,124
|$2,437
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,592
|$1,831
|Rough
|$752
|$1,060
|$1,226
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Vibe AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,469
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,194
|$2,483
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,644
|$1,866
|Rough
|$807
|$1,094
|$1,249