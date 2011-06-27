Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,054
|$56,696
|$63,080
|Clean
|$39,993
|$50,462
|$56,176
|Average
|$29,870
|$37,994
|$42,369
|Rough
|$19,747
|$25,526
|$28,561
Estimated values
1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,514
|$62,838
|$69,606
|Clean
|$44,839
|$55,929
|$61,988
|Average
|$33,490
|$42,110
|$46,752
|Rough
|$22,140
|$28,291
|$31,516
Estimated values
1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,646
|$57,234
|$63,593
|Clean
|$40,518
|$50,941
|$56,633
|Average
|$30,262
|$38,355
|$42,713
|Rough
|$20,007
|$25,768
|$28,793
Estimated values
1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,809
|$51,053
|$57,207
|Clean
|$35,337
|$45,440
|$50,946
|Average
|$26,393
|$34,213
|$38,424
|Rough
|$17,449
|$22,985
|$25,902
Estimated values
1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,340
|$63,952
|$70,876
|Clean
|$45,572
|$56,920
|$63,119
|Average
|$34,037
|$42,856
|$47,605
|Rough
|$22,502
|$28,793
|$32,091