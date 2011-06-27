Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,381
|$15,928
|$18,698
|Clean
|$11,597
|$14,898
|$17,452
|Average
|$10,031
|$12,839
|$14,958
|Rough
|$8,464
|$10,780
|$12,465
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,959
|$12,811
|$15,040
|Clean
|$9,329
|$11,983
|$14,037
|Average
|$8,069
|$10,327
|$12,032
|Rough
|$6,809
|$8,671
|$10,026
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,209
|$12,680
|$14,616
|Clean
|$9,563
|$11,860
|$13,641
|Average
|$8,271
|$10,221
|$11,692
|Rough
|$6,979
|$8,582
|$9,743
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,263
|$13,711
|$15,633
|Clean
|$10,550
|$12,825
|$14,591
|Average
|$9,125
|$11,052
|$12,506
|Rough
|$7,700
|$9,280
|$10,422
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,830
|$15,567
|$17,717
|Clean
|$12,018
|$14,560
|$16,536
|Average
|$10,395
|$12,548
|$14,173
|Rough
|$8,772
|$10,536
|$11,811
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,025
|$15,647
|$18,474
|Clean
|$11,264
|$14,636
|$17,242
|Average
|$9,743
|$12,613
|$14,779
|Rough
|$8,221
|$10,590
|$12,315