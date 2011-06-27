Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,682
|$16,636
|$19,073
|Clean
|$14,484
|$16,415
|$18,809
|Average
|$14,089
|$15,974
|$18,280
|Rough
|$13,693
|$15,533
|$17,751
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,362
|$17,347
|$19,825
|Clean
|$15,155
|$17,118
|$19,550
|Average
|$14,742
|$16,658
|$19,001
|Rough
|$14,328
|$16,198
|$18,451
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,476
|$23,834
|$26,784
|Clean
|$21,187
|$23,518
|$26,413
|Average
|$20,609
|$22,886
|$25,670
|Rough
|$20,031
|$22,254
|$24,928
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,034
|$20,249
|$23,015
|Clean
|$17,791
|$19,981
|$22,696
|Average
|$17,306
|$19,444
|$22,058
|Rough
|$16,820
|$18,907
|$21,420
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,624
|$21,856
|$24,647
|Clean
|$19,360
|$21,566
|$24,305
|Average
|$18,832
|$20,987
|$23,622
|Rough
|$18,303
|$20,407
|$22,939
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,076
|$24,505
|$27,546
|Clean
|$21,779
|$24,180
|$27,164
|Average
|$21,184
|$23,531
|$26,400
|Rough
|$20,590
|$22,881
|$25,637
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,681
|$19,834
|$22,521
|Clean
|$17,443
|$19,571
|$22,209
|Average
|$16,967
|$19,045
|$21,585
|Rough
|$16,492
|$18,519
|$20,960