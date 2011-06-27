Estimated values
2010 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,015
|$10,010
|$11,378
|Clean
|$7,589
|$9,466
|$10,728
|Average
|$6,737
|$8,378
|$9,427
|Rough
|$5,885
|$7,289
|$8,127
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,652
|$9,672
|$11,054
|Clean
|$7,245
|$9,146
|$10,422
|Average
|$6,431
|$8,095
|$9,158
|Rough
|$5,618
|$7,043
|$7,895