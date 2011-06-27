Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,816
|$16,794
|$18,998
|Clean
|$14,394
|$16,327
|$18,435
|Average
|$13,549
|$15,392
|$17,311
|Rough
|$12,705
|$14,458
|$16,186
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,423
|$16,202
|$18,195
|Clean
|$14,012
|$15,751
|$17,656
|Average
|$13,190
|$14,850
|$16,579
|Rough
|$12,367
|$13,948
|$15,502
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,281
|$13,974
|$15,859
|Clean
|$11,931
|$13,585
|$15,390
|Average
|$11,231
|$12,808
|$14,451
|Rough
|$10,530
|$12,030
|$13,512