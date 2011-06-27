Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,271
|$1,609
|Clean
|$570
|$1,126
|$1,426
|Average
|$419
|$835
|$1,059
|Rough
|$268
|$544
|$692
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic del Sol Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,274
|$1,609
|Clean
|$576
|$1,128
|$1,426
|Average
|$424
|$836
|$1,059
|Rough
|$271
|$545
|$692
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic del Sol S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,255
|$1,609
|Clean
|$528
|$1,111
|$1,426
|Average
|$388
|$824
|$1,059
|Rough
|$249
|$537
|$692