Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,863
|$2,239
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,680
|$2,021
|Average
|$813
|$1,313
|$1,583
|Rough
|$588
|$946
|$1,146
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,575
|$3,131
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,321
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,815
|$2,214
|Rough
|$776
|$1,308
|$1,602
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,626
|$1,953
|Clean
|$909
|$1,466
|$1,762
|Average
|$712
|$1,146
|$1,381
|Rough
|$515
|$826
|$999
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,836
|$2,188
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,655
|$1,974
|Average
|$826
|$1,294
|$1,547
|Rough
|$597
|$932
|$1,120
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,797
|$2,156
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,620
|$1,946
|Average
|$788
|$1,266
|$1,525
|Rough
|$570
|$913
|$1,104
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,218
|$2,659
|Clean
|$1,248
|$2,000
|$2,399
|Average
|$977
|$1,563
|$1,880
|Rough
|$706
|$1,126
|$1,361
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,315
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,268
|$2,088
|$2,521
|Average
|$993
|$1,632
|$1,976
|Rough
|$718
|$1,176
|$1,430
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,787
|$2,160
|Clean
|$973
|$1,611
|$1,949
|Average
|$762
|$1,259
|$1,527
|Rough
|$551
|$907
|$1,105
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,184
|$2,641
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,969
|$2,383
|Average
|$929
|$1,539
|$1,867
|Rough
|$672
|$1,109
|$1,351
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,880
|$2,259
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,695
|$2,038
|Average
|$821
|$1,325
|$1,597
|Rough
|$594
|$955
|$1,156