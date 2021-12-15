Truck Buying Guide
Shopping for a pickup truck? Whether you're looking for a midsize truck or full-size truck, our truck buying guide will help you in your search.
By Brent Romans | December 15th, 2021
Truck Basics
Market segment
Edmunds classifies pickups in compact, midsize, full-size light-duty and full-size heavy-duty sizes. Knowing what you need and what you want in a truck is important if you expect to get the right tool for the job and not pay for more capability than you'll use.
Cab and bed designs
Truck manufacturers often have different names for them, but the three main cab designs are regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular-cab trucks have two doors, seat two or three people, and offer a small amount of in-cab storage.
Extended-cab trucks also have two doors but have a larger cab that can seat up to six people. The rear seating area can be cramped for passengers, so the primary benefit of an extended cab is its ability to hold more cargo in the locked, weathertight interior.
Crew-cab trucks have four doors and also seat up to six people. They have a more generous rear passenger space than extended cabs. Some automakers also offer two sizes of crew-cab designs for their trucks.
Trucks are typically sold with either a short bed or a long bed. There's no standardized measurement tied to each, so it mostly comes down to a particular truck's offering. Short beds typically keep the truck's overall length shorter, which helps with maneuverability, while long beds increase cargo space at the expense of either cab space or maneuverability.
Price
One of the great things about pickup trucks is that you can custom-tailor the majority of them with optional equipment. That way, they'll perform the work you require during the week, handle your adventures on the weekends, and reflect your personality at all times. So, while base prices might range from about $21,000 for a basic compact truck to $40,000 for a bare-bones heavy-duty crew cab, you can easily spend double those figures for fully loaded models equipped with all of the extras.
Performance and MPG
Modern trucks come with gas, diesel and hybrid powertrains, and fully electric trucks are set to arrive on the market soon. Engines range from four-cylinder to V8 designs and are typically either turbocharged or naturally aspirated (aka non-turbocharged). Most trucks usually come with at least two engine choices, allowing you to pick one that best suits your needs. You might pick a four-cylinder engine to get the best fuel economy, for instance, or a beefy V8 or turbocharged V6 for strong acceleration and towing capability. The optional diesel engines in heavy-duty trucks are specifically designed for towing performance.
Drivetrain
If you prefer to shift your own gears, a handful of trucks offer a manual transmission. But the majority roll out of the factory with an automatic. Nearly all trucks have standard two-wheel drive (2WD), with four-wheel drive (4WD) available as an option. Typically, a 2WD truck tows more weight and hauls more payload. But if you're planning to go off-road, you'll want 4WD.
Some 4WD trucks have a manual two-speed transfer case, while others offer shift-on-the-fly electronic 4WD. The low-range gearing available from a two-speed transfer case can be helpful when off-roading. Automatic 4WD is also available, engaging whenever reduced traction requires it. Limited-slip and locking differentials are also available to further maximize traction when off-road.
Roominess
Picking a crew cab gives you the most space for people and items you'd rather not store in the cargo bed. At a minimum, a regular-cab pickup seats two people, or three if you choose one with a bench-style front seat. Extended cabs have rear jump seats or a small rear bench seat designed to occasionally accommodate passengers. Crew cabs offer expansive rear seating, the largest trucks supplying enough room for tall passengers to stretch their legs and relax.
Towing and payload
Two of the main reasons to buy a pickup truck are for the towing and hauling capabilities. Across all truck classes, though, the numbers vary, and dramatically so. Broadly speaking, compact trucks top out at about 5,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity depending on the model. Going with a midsize truck will get you a little more towing capacity, around 5,000 to 7,000 pounds. Light-duty full-size trucks max out at around 12,000 to 13,000 pounds depending on the model and configuration. Heavy-duty trucks, thanks to their more robust construction and available diesel engines, can pull upward of 35,000 pounds depending on the model and configuration.
Payload capacities (the maximum weight of stuff you can put in the bed) are also highly variable, even within a singular pickup's range of configurations. As with towing capacity, heavy-duty trucks can handle the most payload. Knowing what you expect to do with a truck dictates the right one to serve your needs.
Safety
When it comes to safety, trucks are more sophisticated than ever, available with the latest advanced driver assistance systems and connected services technologies that can provide immediate help when necessary. Numerous trailer-towing features also make modern trucks safer to drive, and the newest designs also perform well in crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Always be sure to compare safety ratings if this factor is important to you.
Cost to own
The more capable a truck is, the more expensive it will likely be to own. Bigger and more powerful engines typically consume more fuel, and while diesel engine options are efficient, they're also costly to buy. 4WD systems and specialty off-road versions also add cost. More expensive trucks are typically pricier to insure.
Compact Truck Guide
2022 Ford Maverick
If you don't need overkill towing and hauling capabilities, or you're on a strict budget, a compact pickup truck might prove perfect for you. This is a new class of pickup truck, although you could also say it's a revival of the type of compact trucks last seen during the 1980s and 1990s. For now there are only two models to choose from: the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Fe.
The Maverick and the Santa Cruz are smaller than midsize trucks such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. They don't quite have as much maximum capability for towing, hauling or off-roading either. But they still offer enough utility that you'll find them plenty useful. They're also easy to park and good on gas thanks to their efficient four-cylinder engines. The Maverick is even available with a hybrid powertrain.
Compare Compact Trucks
Midsize Truck Guide
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Midsize trucks are bigger and more capable than compact trucks and can handle many of the towing and hauling needs. They're also typically a little less expensive than full-size trucks. Looking for a Goldilocks kind of truck? It could very well be a midsizer.
There's a diverse selection available. Shoppers seeking a well-rounded truck that's easy to live with on a daily basis will find the Honda Ridgeline appealing, while people planning to head far off of the pavement will want to investigate dedicated off-road models within the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma lineups.
The Colorado also offers a diesel engine option. So does its corporate sibling, the GMC Canyon. The Jeep Gladiator is available with a diesel too, and it's the only midsize truck with a removable top and doors for open-air adventuring. Thanks to its standard turbocharged engine, the Ford Ranger supplies power and performance right out of the gate, and it retains it at altitude.
Compare Midsize Trucks
Full-Size Truck Guide
2021 Ford F-150
Full-size trucks split into two camps. Light-duty models are the most popular, offering the best mix of value, capability and equipment. Heavy-duty models are the workhorses, required when you expect to tow and haul heavy loads.
Among light-duty trucks, the Ram 1500 is a standout. It's the smoothest-riding truck in its class and expertly mixes rugged capability with premium design. Ram also offers the TRX, a supercharged off-road performance truck. Another top pick is the F-150 thanks to its available hybrid powertrain and unique features.
Ford popular F-150 gets a full redesign for 2021 that improves its class-leading towing and payload ratings. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, meanwhile, holds its own with its wide mix of powertrains and configurations. Any full-size light-duty truck is available in a luxury-themed trim level, but the chrome-encrusted GMC Sierra 1500 Denali often sets the standard. If you're looking for alternatives, the Nissan Titan supplies the best standard warranty of any full-size truck, while the durable Toyota Tundra offers free scheduled maintenance for two years to help offset its thirst for fuel.
Heavy-duty trucks are ready for just about any task. When comparing maximum capabilities, differences between models are not as substantial as in other segments, especially following the most recent Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD redesign. Ford offers its Super Duty lineup of trucks, and Ram has its Heavy Duty models. Aside from styling and interior comfort, look for features and technology that help you to get the job done rather than official maximum towing and payload ratings.
Compare Full-Size Trucks
Summing up
Choosing the right pickup truck isn't easy. It helps that few auto manufacturers sell them, but the blizzard of cab styles, drivetrains, trim levels and optional equipment lists can prove daunting. What's most important is to identify the truck class that will best serve your requirements while fitting into your budget, determine which model is most appealing from a design and equipment perspective, and then find that truck in dealership inventory or custom-order exactly what you want. We here at Edmunds are ready to assist you every step of the way.
Related Articles
SPONSORED CONTENT
2020 Ram 1500: Setting New Standards for Capability and Comfort
The Ram 1500 is a powerful, comfortable and capable full-size pickup, and it's one of the best trucks of 2020.
Truck Rankings
Our editors have tested and ranked the best trucks for 2020 and 2021. Check out our editorial rankings.
Best Trucks for Towing
Pickup trucks are the best vehicles for pulling truly heavy loads. Check out the best trucks for towing.
Best Gas Mileage Trucks
Interested in fuel economy? Take a look at the most fuel-efficient trucks on the market.
Watch Review
U-DRAG RACE: 2023 Corvette Z06 vs. 2020 Shelby GT500! | Quarter Mile, Rolling Start, Handling, More!
2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Is a Killer Q Ship
The 2024 Kia Telluride Starts at $37,355
Volvo Joins Tesla to Expand Charging Options for Its EVs
Video reviews
DRIVEN: All-New 2023 Ford Super Duty! | Ford's Toughest Trucks | New Interior, Tech & More!
Edmunds Latest Truck News
See all car news