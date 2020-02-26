What’s the Best Size Truck for My Lifestyle?

Jump To: Truck for Off-roading | Truck for the Daily Commute | Truck for Recreational Activities | Work Truck for Heavy Cargo | Truck for Tailgating

Today, people use their trucks for everything from taking the kids to school to off-roading to hauling concrete. The vast majority of pickup trucks sold today are four-door crew cabs, according to Edmunds data. And there are more pickup models on sale than ever before.

This wide range of choices can add confusion if you're looking to purchase or lease a new truck. To help out, Edmunds has identified five common uses and provided suggestions for the right size truck to meet truck shoppers' needs.

Best Truck for Off-roading: 2024 Jeep Gladiator