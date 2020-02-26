Skip to main content
What’s the Best Size Truck for My Lifestyle?

What’s the Best Size Truck for My Lifestyle?

We recommend 5 trucks for what you need, from off-roading to towing heavy cargo to tailgating

  1. Home
  2. Trucks
  3. What’s the Best Size Truck for My Lifestyle?
  • Ronald Montoyaby
    Senior Consumer Advice Editor & Content Strategy
    Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.
  • (updated April 1st, 2024)

Jump To: Truck for Off-roading | Truck for the Daily Commute | Truck for Recreational Activities | Work Truck for Heavy Cargo | Truck for Tailgating

Today, people use their trucks for everything from taking the kids to school to off-roading to hauling concrete. The vast majority of pickup trucks sold today are four-door crew cabs, according to Edmunds data. And there are more pickup models on sale than ever before.

This wide range of choices can add confusion if you're looking to purchase or lease a new truck. To help out, Edmunds has identified five common uses and provided suggestions for the right size truck to meet truck shoppers' needs.

Best Truck for Off-roading: 2024 Jeep Gladiator

2024 Jeep Gladiator

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is a midsize truck that's recommended for off-roading, in part because of standard four-wheel drive and a heavy-duty suspension.

People take their trucks off-road for a variety of purposes, such as camping, hunting, fishing or just for fun. And pickups have evolved to the point where most of them can be equipped for playing in the dirt. But when it comes to serious off-roading, some are more equal than others.

For many consumers, the Jeep brand is synonymous with off-pavement adventure, and the 2024 Jeep Gladiator carries on that tradition with the toughness and rugged looks buyers expect. The midsize Gladiator comes with standard four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension, and available off-road upgrades. It's also the only truck with a removable roof and doors.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Review and Pricing

Best Truck for the Daily Commute: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize truck with a smooth ride quality that makes it easy to recommend for the daily commute.

If you're carpooling with a crowd, a full-size pickup with plenty of legroom in the back seat might work best for you. But a midsize truck will be a better choice for navigating congested city streets and keeping your monthly payments and fuel bills relatively lower.

The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is one of the best pickup trucks currently on sale, regardless of size. Notably, we named it the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2024. Edmunds editors praise the Colorado for its helpful infotainment tech and advanced driving aids, smooth ride quality, and a premium yet rugged-feeling interior, all of which make it a sensible daily driver. The Colorado has a more upscale corporate cousin, the GMC Canyon, which is also worth looking into.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado Review and Pricing

Best Truck for Recreational Activities: 2024 Ford F-150

2024 Ford F-150

The 2024 Ford F-150 is a full-size truck that's recommended for recreational activities. It boasts excellent cargo and towing capacities.

If you're the adventurous type who likes to ride a dirt bike or tow a large camper, a full-size pickup will deliver the most versatility in terms of utility, cargo capacity and comfort.

The 2024 Ford F-150's aluminum bed and body panels weigh less than traditional steel construction, giving it excellent cargo and towing capacities. Properly equipped, the full-size Ford boasts a maximum payload of 2,445 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 13,500 pounds. You'll be able to load the F-150 up with camping gear and tow your trailer with ease.

2024 Ford F-150 Review and Pricing

Best Work Truck for Heavy Cargo: 2024 Ram 2500

2024 Ram 2500

The 2024 Ram 2500 is a heavy-duty pickup that's recommended as the best work truck for heavy cargo. It nicely combines comfort and utility.

If your business requires serious cartage or towing, only a heavy-duty pickup will fit the bill. These models have beefier frames and stronger suspension systems designed to tow big trailers and haul heavy cargo.

With its smooth-riding coil-spring rear suspension and excellent towing and carrying capacities, the 2024 Ram 2500 combines comfort and utility. Some shoppers might opt for the Ram 3500 to carry even larger payloads, but its leaf-spring rear suspension means sacrificing a bit of comfort. Hitting the sweet spot between ride and brawn, the Ram 2500 will meet the needs of most buyers, whether they're towing up to 20,000 pounds or carrying as much as 4,010 pounds.

2020 Ram 2500 Review and Pricing

Best Truck for Tailgating: 2024 Honda Ridgeline

2024 Honda Ridgeline

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline is a midsize truck that's recommended for tailgating. It has a nifty dual-action tailgate and a lockable in-bed trunk that can be used as an ice chest.

Tailgating before sporting events and concerts has become more than a casual pastime. For many enthusiasts, it's a serious ritual. And while a sedan might work in a pinch, a pickup truck can be a better choice for diehard fans.

One good option is the midsize 2024 Honda Ridgeline. The Ridgeline has a lockable in-bed trunk with a drain plug so it can be used as an ice chest. It also sports a nifty dual-action tailgate that can open down or swing to the side. Hardcore truck owners might disparage the Ridgeline's maximum towing and payload capacities, but this pickup isn't meant to haul scrap iron. It's designed to provide maximum comfort and interior amenities with a solid cargo area.

2024 Honda Ridgeline Review and Pricing

Edmunds says

Whether you're looking for a daily driver, a work truck or a recreational vehicle, there is a pickup out there for you. Today's market offers many choices, so make sure to test-drive a few models before deciding.

Ronald Montoyaby

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

LATEST TRUCK REVIEWS & RATINGS