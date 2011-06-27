2020 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Yaris Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,210*
Total Cash Price
$17,158
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,754*
Total Cash Price
$17,501
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,278*
Total Cash Price
$23,506
LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,366*
Total Cash Price
$24,193
LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,550*
Total Cash Price
$23,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Yaris Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$843
|$3,941
|Maintenance
|$86
|$470
|$613
|$1,120
|$2,062
|$4,351
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$917
|Financing
|$923
|$742
|$549
|$344
|$124
|$2,682
|Depreciation
|$5,033
|$1,114
|$1,055
|$1,237
|$1,172
|$9,611
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,465
|$4,091
|$4,144
|$4,838
|$5,672
|$27,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Yaris Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$88
|$479
|$625
|$1,142
|$2,103
|$4,438
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$935
|Financing
|$941
|$757
|$560
|$351
|$126
|$2,736
|Depreciation
|$5,134
|$1,136
|$1,076
|$1,262
|$1,195
|$9,803
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,634
|$4,173
|$4,227
|$4,935
|$5,785
|$27,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Yaris Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$118
|$644
|$840
|$1,534
|$2,825
|$5,961
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,017
|$752
|$471
|$170
|$3,674
|Depreciation
|$6,895
|$1,526
|$1,445
|$1,695
|$1,606
|$13,167
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,597
|$5,605
|$5,677
|$6,628
|$7,771
|$37,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Yaris Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$1,189
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$121
|$663
|$864
|$1,579
|$2,907
|$6,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,062
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,301
|$1,046
|$774
|$485
|$175
|$3,782
|Depreciation
|$7,097
|$1,571
|$1,488
|$1,744
|$1,653
|$13,552
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,936
|$5,768
|$5,843
|$6,822
|$7,998
|$38,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Yaris Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$1,163
|$5,439
|Maintenance
|$119
|$649
|$846
|$1,546
|$2,846
|$6,004
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,039
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,265
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,024
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$6,946
|$1,537
|$1,456
|$1,707
|$1,617
|$13,263
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,682
|$5,646
|$5,719
|$6,676
|$7,827
|$37,550
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
