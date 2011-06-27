Used 2014 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yaris Hatchback
L Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$24,323*
Total Cash Price
$8,863
LE Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$32,669*
Total Cash Price
$11,904
L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,623*
Total Cash Price
$12,251
LE Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$32,907*
Total Cash Price
$11,991
L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$24,800*
Total Cash Price
$9,037
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,577*
Total Cash Price
$12,599
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$23,846*
Total Cash Price
$8,689
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$26,946*
Total Cash Price
$9,819
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,569*
Total Cash Price
$10,774
LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$28,377*
Total Cash Price
$10,340
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$31,477*
Total Cash Price
$11,469
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$23,846*
Total Cash Price
$8,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$820
|$424
|$1,675
|$593
|$1,718
|$5,230
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$510
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$677
|Financing
|$476
|$384
|$284
|$177
|$64
|$1,385
|Depreciation
|$2,576
|$701
|$617
|$547
|$491
|$4,931
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,535
|$3,822
|$5,021
|$3,912
|$5,033
|$24,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback LE Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$570
|$2,250
|$796
|$2,307
|$7,024
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$685
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$910
|Financing
|$640
|$515
|$381
|$238
|$86
|$1,860
|Depreciation
|$3,459
|$941
|$829
|$734
|$659
|$6,623
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,778
|$5,133
|$6,745
|$5,254
|$6,760
|$32,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$1,134
|$587
|$2,315
|$819
|$2,374
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$705
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$936
|Financing
|$658
|$530
|$392
|$245
|$89
|$1,915
|Depreciation
|$3,560
|$969
|$853
|$756
|$678
|$6,816
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,034
|$5,283
|$6,941
|$5,407
|$6,957
|$33,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback LE Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$574
|$2,266
|$802
|$2,324
|$7,075
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$690
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$916
|Financing
|$644
|$519
|$384
|$240
|$87
|$1,874
|Depreciation
|$3,484
|$948
|$835
|$740
|$664
|$6,671
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,842
|$5,171
|$6,794
|$5,292
|$6,809
|$32,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$836
|$433
|$1,708
|$604
|$1,751
|$5,332
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$520
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$691
|Financing
|$486
|$391
|$289
|$181
|$66
|$1,412
|Depreciation
|$2,626
|$714
|$629
|$557
|$500
|$5,027
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,663
|$3,897
|$5,120
|$3,988
|$5,131
|$24,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$1,166
|$603
|$2,381
|$842
|$2,442
|$7,434
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$963
|Financing
|$677
|$545
|$403
|$252
|$91
|$1,969
|Depreciation
|$3,661
|$996
|$877
|$777
|$697
|$7,009
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,290
|$5,433
|$7,138
|$5,561
|$7,154
|$34,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$804
|$416
|$1,642
|$581
|$1,684
|$5,127
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$664
|Financing
|$467
|$376
|$278
|$174
|$63
|$1,358
|Depreciation
|$2,525
|$687
|$605
|$536
|$481
|$4,834
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,407
|$3,747
|$4,923
|$3,835
|$4,934
|$23,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,338
|Maintenance
|$909
|$470
|$1,855
|$657
|$1,903
|$5,794
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$565
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$750
|Financing
|$528
|$425
|$314
|$197
|$71
|$1,535
|Depreciation
|$2,853
|$776
|$684
|$606
|$544
|$5,462
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,240
|$4,234
|$5,563
|$4,334
|$5,575
|$26,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$997
|$516
|$2,036
|$720
|$2,088
|$6,357
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$620
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$823
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$345
|$216
|$78
|$1,684
|Depreciation
|$3,131
|$852
|$750
|$665
|$596
|$5,994
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,945
|$4,646
|$6,105
|$4,755
|$6,118
|$29,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$887
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$4,568
|Maintenance
|$957
|$495
|$1,954
|$691
|$2,004
|$6,101
|Repairs
|$469
|$545
|$637
|$746
|$871
|$3,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$595
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$790
|Financing
|$556
|$447
|$331
|$207
|$75
|$1,616
|Depreciation
|$3,005
|$818
|$720
|$638
|$572
|$5,752
|Fuel
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,281
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,624
|$4,459
|$5,858
|$4,564
|$5,871
|$28,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$5,067
|Maintenance
|$1,061
|$549
|$2,167
|$767
|$2,223
|$6,768
|Repairs
|$520
|$605
|$706
|$828
|$966
|$3,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$660
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$876
|Financing
|$616
|$496
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,793
|Depreciation
|$3,333
|$907
|$799
|$708
|$635
|$6,381
|Fuel
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,967
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,457
|$4,946
|$6,498
|$5,062
|$6,513
|$31,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$804
|$416
|$1,642
|$581
|$1,684
|$5,127
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$664
|Financing
|$467
|$376
|$278
|$174
|$63
|$1,358
|Depreciation
|$2,525
|$687
|$605
|$536
|$481
|$4,834
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,407
|$3,747
|$4,923
|$3,835
|$4,934
|$23,846
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
