Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great car
I bought a preowned 2009 Yaris S in January with 77,500 miles on it. Have put 16,000 miles on it since. It's an amazing car. Decent gas mileage, relatively quiet and very reliable. I've had no issues with it other than a headlight going out (which my mechanic didn't even charge to replace). I'm 6'3 and I fit fine in it. Does have trouble with going up mountain, but with 106 horsepower, you have to accept that. Would be nice if it had automatic looks, but that's not too big a deal. I would suggest a Yaris to anyone. This is also after I had a 2000 Echo that I drove for six years and got rid of with 199,800 miles on it.
Econobox
For the price, I really can't complain. Have had some build quality issues, but they are all minor. It does make a lot of engine noise, and tire noise is also annoying at times- but then again, it is an econobox. I hope to get at least 200,000 miles on it before any major repairs have to be done. I sense that Toyota has slacked off on some of it's products, but I think the Yaris is worth the buy.
4 yr. ownership review
After 50000 miles and four years the car has been great. lot of people still ask about this car. great value. its not great in acceleration but smooth at 70mph. Got a new 6 in. touchscreen kenwood stereo with bluetooth audio and telephone, ipod integration, and pandora to bring it to today's AV standard. It does great with snow tires in Minnesota winters. My wife prefers this car in snow over her new Sienna and Acura TSX. That's says something about this car. Just another great Toyota
Great Litte Car But.....
I own a 3 door hatch with Automatic Transmission. Bought new and have put 117,000 miles on it as I commute 30 miles each way to work, mostly freeway. MPG is pretty darn good at about 33 in winter and 36 summer. I change the oil regularly and the only thing I had to replace other than tires and wipers was the battery. The problems are that Toyota messed up with the instrument panel. The horrible Amber color is hard to see at times and dims when you put the headlights on. At night its not an issue, but daytime it can be. I live 6 miles off the highway on a very curvy and hilly road. It's great around corners, but the long steep grade isn't so good. If there is Snow, forget it.. I've nearly not made it home, due to the hills. If it was flat, it'd probably be okay if you drove sanely. But all in all it is a good car. I just wish it had 4 wheel drive.
Nice Little Car
I bought this car for my wife on our 19th wedding anniversary and almost a year later am completely satisfied. Contrary to Edmund's review, this car has very good pickup with an automatic transmission. It offers all options including power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a security system that automatically locks the doors after about 30 seconds. The gas mileage is a huge plus. I average around 40 mpg during normal every day driving. The center display takes some time to get used to but after a while is no problem and actually feels well placed. 15 inch tires makes it handle extremely well. Overall, this is one nice little car when upgraded with available options.
