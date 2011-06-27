Used 2009 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great car vrod305 , 09/19/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought a preowned 2009 Yaris S in January with 77,500 miles on it. Have put 16,000 miles on it since. It's an amazing car. Decent gas mileage, relatively quiet and very reliable. I've had no issues with it other than a headlight going out (which my mechanic didn't even charge to replace). I'm 6'3 and I fit fine in it. Does have trouble with going up mountain, but with 106 horsepower, you have to accept that. Would be nice if it had automatic looks, but that's not too big a deal. I would suggest a Yaris to anyone. This is also after I had a 2000 Echo that I drove for six years and got rid of with 199,800 miles on it. Report Abuse

Econobox Johnny Boy , 10/29/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful For the price, I really can't complain. Have had some build quality issues, but they are all minor. It does make a lot of engine noise, and tire noise is also annoying at times- but then again, it is an econobox. I hope to get at least 200,000 miles on it before any major repairs have to be done. I sense that Toyota has slacked off on some of it's products, but I think the Yaris is worth the buy.

4 yr. ownership review hborgaonkar , 03/19/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful After 50000 miles and four years the car has been great. lot of people still ask about this car. great value. its not great in acceleration but smooth at 70mph. Got a new 6 in. touchscreen kenwood stereo with bluetooth audio and telephone, ipod integration, and pandora to bring it to today's AV standard. It does great with snow tires in Minnesota winters. My wife prefers this car in snow over her new Sienna and Acura TSX. That's says something about this car. Just another great Toyota

Great Litte Car But..... chris logan , 11/16/2015 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I own a 3 door hatch with Automatic Transmission. Bought new and have put 117,000 miles on it as I commute 30 miles each way to work, mostly freeway. MPG is pretty darn good at about 33 in winter and 36 summer. I change the oil regularly and the only thing I had to replace other than tires and wipers was the battery. The problems are that Toyota messed up with the instrument panel. The horrible Amber color is hard to see at times and dims when you put the headlights on. At night its not an issue, but daytime it can be. I live 6 miles off the highway on a very curvy and hilly road. It's great around corners, but the long steep grade isn't so good. If there is Snow, forget it.. I've nearly not made it home, due to the hills. If it was flat, it'd probably be okay if you drove sanely. But all in all it is a good car. I just wish it had 4 wheel drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value