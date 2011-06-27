Used 2014 Toyota Venza Consumer Reviews

Not your father's Camry wagon. Ted Adams , 01/14/2017 XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful January 2019 Update. This car continues to provide us with great performance & reliability. Another home run purchase for us, and my wife loves this car! Other than a couple of oil changes and tire rotations, we're good to good! Bad move on Toyota's part on the discontinuance of the Venza. I've read too many picky reviews on this model on the Web. For a car that's nearly two tons, it handles better than our 2001 Avalon, has a quieter cabin, & has all wheel drive with nearly as much zip. This is the fourth Toyota product we have owned over the years, and if this one gives us the same great reliability that our 2001 Avalon did, it'll be a keeper on the long term. Odd that they still make this model for export, but not for the USA. We bought this car for the ease of access to the cabin, easy in & easy out, perfect height without having to step up or squat down to occupy. This car provides a great height for driving ( major complaint with the Avalon) and has all wheel drive. It's not for everyone, but for someone that ain't so young any more, this is the best we found out there. My wife loves this car, and I had to pry the Avalon out of her hands after 15 years. Odd that there are so many of them on the road in the Northeast where we are, and Toyota Stopped selling them here in the U.S. Built on the Highlander platform, I'm going to go with the premise that it was hurting the Highlander sales. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 xle V6 Terri , 08/27/2017 XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I was a VW driver for 25 years. It was very difficult for my husband to get me out of the german car I was in. We had been looking for over a year for a new(er) vehicle to move me in to, with the VW having 212,000 miles. He offered me many different options. I did not want another 4 door sedan, but I didn't like any of the SUVs or crossovers we were looking at...they were either too small (which made me feel unsafe) or too large. My coworker purchased a Toyota Highlander, which steered us to look more into the Toyota line. We had already looked at & test drove the Avalon, though I still wasn't sold on the 4-door sedan. But looking into that Highlander directed our attention to the Venza. We spent a few months researching the Venza, reading about it, going through the personal reviews all around online, Edmunds, and many other websites, learning that they ended the line & contacting Toyota to inquire about that as well. We finally decided to find one locally and take a test drive. Husband and I were both very happy with it, made the purchase and have had it since February. I still look at my husband and cannot believe this vehicle never hit our radar sooner. It is the perfect size for me. It did take me a few months to get comfortable driving it, but I really do love it. Its bigger, higher, a heavy vehicle, has nice interior space (leg room, etc) for driver and passengers in both front & back, and I love the trunk space. I am a commuter and drive 80-90 miles a day and am getting a bit better gas mileage that my previous car (a VW Passat).

Great Car So Toyota Discontinued It Vic , 04/13/2018 LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Buy a Toyota. Like it. They'll discontinue it. This occurred with a 2002 Highlander, a 2008 RAV4 V6, and a 2014 Venza. Except for being a few, 2 or 3, inches too wide, the 2014 Venza V6 is excellent. The extra width, on the other hand, may give it the very good stability on turns that it has.

Finally got our Venza!! carol laituri , 09/05/2016 Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We couldn't afford the brand new Venza and ended up buying the Toyota Sienna even though a new Venza was our first choice My husband needed a larger car because of a serious back injury and we found a used 2014 Limited Venza through Edmunds with a little less than 19,000 miles at Dublin Toyota. It is a fabulous car and we are very happy to have our first choice!! Too bad they discontinued the model as it is great for travel and carrying cargo and people too!!