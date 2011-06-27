Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
It does everything
I have hauled 110 gallons of water, firewood and pulled a trailer with a commercial mower with my tacoma. Bought a 5200 pound camper and thought I should get a bigger truck to move it (only have to move it about 300 yards). I had a spring shop add an extra spring to each side. The tacoma moved the camper but she knew that she was pulling something very heavy. I have 127000 miles on it and the air conditioning has failed . Additionally, the cd player plays a few songs and then quits. Very good in the snow. Cannot complain about the dealership service department because I have not had to have repairs done. Update: still going strong. No realiability issues. Had an alignment done for the first time and the shop said that it was not out of alignment that bad. Almost 145000 tough miles. Update 9/7/18 Needed a bigger truck so I had to trade in the Tacoma. Got 5 thousand for a base model 4 wheel drive manual transmission with 157000 miles. MSN did a list on vehicles with the most residual value and the Tacoma was one of them which I do believe. Have a Tundra now that drinks gas but hauls stuff well.
Great, Dependable Vehicle
I have owned my 2.7L Tacoma for a little over a year now. Not only does this truck get great gas mileage, but it can handle just about whatever you throw at it. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone who needs a reliable, dependable vehicle that is capable as well.
Love it!
The ride is surprisingly comfortable and it has all the power I need for passing on two lane roads. To top it off, it's beautiful, inside and out. After a bit of research I find no reason to be concerned about the "plastic" bed.
Spunky little truck
I've had this truck for a little over two years now. Traded in a horrible piece of GM junk (2000 Pontiac firebird), needed a truck as I lived in a very rural area where trucks are a necessity. Reliability has been through the roof, especially compared to all of the GM cars and trucks that we have owned over the years. I went with the absolute base model with auto trans as the only option but fit and finish is still excellent along with a plethora of standard features. It doesn't even feel like a truck with the elegant but tough looking interior and almost car like handling. GM should've taken note long ago or they wouldn't be in such dire straits. Overall I am very pleased.
My Tacoma
Big enough for toting household goods but not the bulk or expense of a full size p/u
