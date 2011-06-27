Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
The best of the best
I now have over 300,000 miles on this SR5 4x4 and other than regular maintenance, the only problem was the starter. Still shines like new, the ABS works great, all electrical is working and I know it will start every time I want to use it. I have hauled, towed and loaded this truck to the max and it has never let me down. This is my fifth Toyota product and I have yet to have any in the shop which is better on my wallet as well as peace of mind.
97 Tacoma 4x4, 2.7L
This truck is a great value. It's tough, dependable, reliable, and considering these trucks are "Built to last" many years, the slightly higher price is well worth it. Very low and easy maintenance- have owned since new (currently 135K mi), mainly just change oil, add gas, and drive!!. The only repairs of concern were A/C and a new fuel injector. The 4cyl. manual is suprisingly powerful, the hauling capacity is "at least" 1/2 ton, and the 4x4 system is, from what I've heard...superior to all others. Right now for small trucks, the Tacoma is the only one I'd consider.
Best money ever spent!
I purchased my 1997 Toyota Tacoma LX V6 Extra Cab in '99 with 67,000 miles on it. Today, it has 272,000 miles. I've only replaced the radiator, O2 sensor, a ball bearing joint, and the starter, as well as, the normal required maintenance such as timing belts. It is a true work horse, and a remarkable automobile for reliability and function considering the other vehicles I've witnessed. I've been offered by three different individuals on separate occasions to buy it from me. It's not going to happen.
One word - RELIABLE
My tacoma has 190k on it and it has started and gotten me where I needed to be every day. Motor still runs like new, the only thing I have ever had to do to the truck was put brakes on, replace shocks and CV boot covers, and replace a rack and pinion mounting bushing, I've probably only spent around 500 dollars on maintenance on this truck and have owned it for 6 years, with 190+ K miles on it. I honestly think it would run forever.
Japanese WorkHorse
I got the truck at 75,000 miles. It blew a head gasket at 238,000 miles. I had the engine rebuilt for $3,300 with new clutch in 2007. I have 271,000 miles on it now. Minor problem was o2 sensor, catalytic converter, and seat belt buckle. I have driven this truck in soft nc obx sand, and red Clay in Northapton county. It's hard to get stuck. I've never been stuck. It's is a classic workhorse. Awesome truck. My kids grew up in it, but now the extended cab is too small. Sorry to see her go. This a a truck you can push the limits. That means challenge it, drive it till it falls apart.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019