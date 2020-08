Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Exclusive Auto Brokers - Long Beach / Mississippi

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4TASN92NXWZ154903

Stock: 154903

Certified Pre-Owned: No