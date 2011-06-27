Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1995 Tacoma 4WD Xtra Cab V6 Bobs95 , 06/27/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have 135K on this truck and its still going very strong. I have cheated - I have always used Amsoil pure synthetic lubes, oil and air filters, so low wear is to be expected. But the fact that I've had very few other components fail is testimony to a quality design and the famous Toyota reliability. I've been 4-wheeling and camping and it goes everywhere I need it to. Recently I bought a 4000 pound travel trailer and will likely step up to the V8 Tundra since this trailer is close to the limit of this Tacoma's towing capacity (5000 lbs). But it does tow economically - we just got back from a camping trip up into the high Sierras (6500 feet) and got 15 MPG on the trip towing the trailer. Report Abuse

Headding for 300,000 miles egret100 , 12/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new. Currently has 282,000 miles. Each year I say I am going to buy something new, but everything, EVERYTHING, still works on this truck. It still has the original clutch, alt, starter, etc. Only has oil and filter changes. I've grown attatched to this vehilce.

Great Truck!!! brettj1 , 05/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my truck brand new, almost 7 years ago. I want to buy another Toyota but the one I own now is doing so well that I hate to spend the money on a new truck.

Love It tmason , 12/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck to commute to school (1/2 hour) and twice monthly to northern VT from RI. I take it on the beach with no hesitation and can't wait to drive it in the snow. Surfing the secluded spots won't be a problem anymore. My truck has 201,000 miles on it and it feels like a newborn. I highly recommend buying a used tacoma. I've spent many nights in the back of it camping out on the beach. Its just a romantic truck.