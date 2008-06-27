Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

4,703 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tacoma Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  • 1995 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1995 Toyota Tacoma

    237,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1995 Toyota Tacoma

    247,342 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota Tacoma V6
    used

    1996 Toyota Tacoma V6

    270,981 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $9,888

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1998 Toyota Tacoma

    118,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1998 Toyota Tacoma

    218,715 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6
    used

    1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6

    159,759 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,267

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1999 Toyota Tacoma

    239,751 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Tacoma V6
    used

    1999 Toyota Tacoma V6

    119,330 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,850

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    1999 Toyota Tacoma

    292,728 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    2000 Toyota Tacoma

    110,180 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tacoma
    used

    2000 Toyota Tacoma

    101,075 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,195

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner
    used

    2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner

    213,057 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    239,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,812

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    238,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma V6

    225,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Red
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    289,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    182,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,888

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tacoma in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Tacoma

    110,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,981

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tacoma searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Overall Consumer Rating
4.834 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (21%)
1995 Tacoma 4WD Xtra Cab V6
Bobs95,06/27/2008
I have 135K on this truck and its still going very strong. I have cheated - I have always used Amsoil pure synthetic lubes, oil and air filters, so low wear is to be expected. But the fact that I've had very few other components fail is testimony to a quality design and the famous Toyota reliability. I've been 4-wheeling and camping and it goes everywhere I need it to. Recently I bought a 4000 pound travel trailer and will likely step up to the V8 Tundra since this trailer is close to the limit of this Tacoma's towing capacity (5000 lbs). But it does tow economically - we just got back from a camping trip up into the high Sierras (6500 feet) and got 15 MPG on the trip towing the trailer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tacoma
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tacoma info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings