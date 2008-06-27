Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California

When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Tired of replacing tires? You're in luck. This vehicle just had them replaced for you. The Toyota Tacoma PreRunner will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Tacoma Pre Runner is the one! Great Running truck. Our Service Department has done all the maintenance and repairs needed. If your looking for an inexpensive 4 Door Tacoma, check this one out.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TEGN92N01Z876484

Stock: 1Z876484

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020