Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
4,703 listings
- 237,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 247,342 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
- 270,981 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$9,888
- 118,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 218,715 miles
$4,999
- 159,759 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$8,267
- 239,751 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250
- 119,330 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,850
- 292,728 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 110,180 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 101,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,195
- 213,057 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450
- 239,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,812$847 Below Market
- 238,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 225,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,599
- 289,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$211 Below Market
- 182,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,888
- 110,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,981
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Bobs95,06/27/2008
I have 135K on this truck and its still going very strong. I have cheated - I have always used Amsoil pure synthetic lubes, oil and air filters, so low wear is to be expected. But the fact that I've had very few other components fail is testimony to a quality design and the famous Toyota reliability. I've been 4-wheeling and camping and it goes everywhere I need it to. Recently I bought a 4000 pound travel trailer and will likely step up to the V8 Tundra since this trailer is close to the limit of this Tacoma's towing capacity (5000 lbs). But it does tow economically - we just got back from a camping trip up into the high Sierras (6500 feet) and got 15 MPG on the trip towing the trailer.
