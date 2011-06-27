Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,005
|$22,343
|$24,042
|Clean
|$20,725
|$22,050
|$23,712
|Average
|$20,165
|$21,463
|$23,051
|Rough
|$19,604
|$20,876
|$22,390
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,318
|$21,726
|$23,511
|Clean
|$20,047
|$21,441
|$23,188
|Average
|$19,504
|$20,870
|$22,541
|Rough
|$18,962
|$20,299
|$21,895
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,849
|$19,184
|$20,873
|Clean
|$17,611
|$18,932
|$20,586
|Average
|$17,134
|$18,428
|$20,012
|Rough
|$16,658
|$17,924
|$19,438
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,769
|$20,147
|$21,888
|Clean
|$18,519
|$19,882
|$21,587
|Average
|$18,018
|$19,353
|$20,985
|Rough
|$17,517
|$18,824
|$20,383
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,523
|$20,916
|$22,680
|Clean
|$19,262
|$20,641
|$22,368
|Average
|$18,741
|$20,092
|$21,744
|Rough
|$18,220
|$19,543
|$21,120