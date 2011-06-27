  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota T100 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg16/20 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/552.0 mi.384.0/480.0 mi.384.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5200 lbs.5200 lbs.
Curb weight3320 lbs.3420 lbs.3400 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.3 in.7.7 in.
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Maximum payload1680.0 lbs.1580.0 lbs.1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.8 in.121.8 in.121.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
