Used 1995 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

T100 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1996 Toyota T100 SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota T100 SR5

    173,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 1993 Toyota T100
    used

    1993 Toyota T100

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100

Read recent reviews for the Toyota T100
Overall Consumer Rating
4.628 Reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (39%)
95 TOYO T100
tom,10/15/2010
I've had my TOYO 8 years now. It has 357,000 miles on it/ I have replaced the radiator, water pump, heater valve, shocks and a lower ball joint in all this time, most dependable mid sized truck ever built hands down! I train Strongman and had had literally a ton in the bed at a time and hauled a trailer and 3 atvs for 4 hrs to the mountains
