Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,139
|$14,634
|$16,852
|Clean
|$11,727
|$14,134
|$16,222
|Average
|$10,903
|$13,135
|$14,963
|Rough
|$10,078
|$12,137
|$13,704
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,723
|$16,270
|$18,549
|Clean
|$13,257
|$15,714
|$17,856
|Average
|$12,325
|$14,604
|$16,470
|Rough
|$11,393
|$13,493
|$15,084
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,674
|$12,990
|$15,044
|Clean
|$10,312
|$12,547
|$14,482
|Average
|$9,587
|$11,660
|$13,358
|Rough
|$8,862
|$10,773
|$12,234
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,212
|$16,760
|$19,046
|Clean
|$13,729
|$16,188
|$18,334
|Average
|$12,764
|$15,044
|$16,911
|Rough
|$11,799
|$13,900
|$15,488
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,929
|$15,804
|$18,348
|Clean
|$12,490
|$15,265
|$17,663
|Average
|$11,612
|$14,186
|$16,292
|Rough
|$10,734
|$13,107
|$14,921
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,095
|$15,540
|$17,726
|Clean
|$12,650
|$15,010
|$17,064
|Average
|$11,761
|$13,949
|$15,739
|Rough
|$10,872
|$12,888
|$14,415
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,426
|$14,825
|$16,966
|Clean
|$12,004
|$14,319
|$16,332
|Average
|$11,160
|$13,307
|$15,065
|Rough
|$10,317
|$12,295
|$13,797
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,348
|$11,433
|$13,279
|Clean
|$9,031
|$11,042
|$12,782
|Average
|$8,396
|$10,262
|$11,790
|Rough
|$7,761
|$9,482
|$10,798
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,099
|$15,732
|$18,077
|Clean
|$12,655
|$15,195
|$17,401
|Average
|$11,765
|$14,121
|$16,051
|Rough
|$10,876
|$13,047
|$14,700
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,120
|$13,472
|$15,559
|Clean
|$10,742
|$13,012
|$14,978
|Average
|$9,987
|$12,092
|$13,815
|Rough
|$9,232
|$11,173
|$12,653
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,219
|$13,279
|$15,123
|Clean
|$10,838
|$12,825
|$14,558
|Average
|$10,076
|$11,919
|$13,428
|Rough
|$9,314
|$11,013
|$12,298
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,799
|$13,151
|$15,236
|Clean
|$10,433
|$12,702
|$14,667
|Average
|$9,700
|$11,804
|$13,529
|Rough
|$8,966
|$10,907
|$12,390