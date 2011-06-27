  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,139$14,634$16,852
Clean$11,727$14,134$16,222
Average$10,903$13,135$14,963
Rough$10,078$12,137$13,704
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,723$16,270$18,549
Clean$13,257$15,714$17,856
Average$12,325$14,604$16,470
Rough$11,393$13,493$15,084
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,674$12,990$15,044
Clean$10,312$12,547$14,482
Average$9,587$11,660$13,358
Rough$8,862$10,773$12,234
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,212$16,760$19,046
Clean$13,729$16,188$18,334
Average$12,764$15,044$16,911
Rough$11,799$13,900$15,488
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,929$15,804$18,348
Clean$12,490$15,265$17,663
Average$11,612$14,186$16,292
Rough$10,734$13,107$14,921
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,095$15,540$17,726
Clean$12,650$15,010$17,064
Average$11,761$13,949$15,739
Rough$10,872$12,888$14,415
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,426$14,825$16,966
Clean$12,004$14,319$16,332
Average$11,160$13,307$15,065
Rough$10,317$12,295$13,797
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,348$11,433$13,279
Clean$9,031$11,042$12,782
Average$8,396$10,262$11,790
Rough$7,761$9,482$10,798
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,099$15,732$18,077
Clean$12,655$15,195$17,401
Average$11,765$14,121$16,051
Rough$10,876$13,047$14,700
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,120$13,472$15,559
Clean$10,742$13,012$14,978
Average$9,987$12,092$13,815
Rough$9,232$11,173$12,653
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,219$13,279$15,123
Clean$10,838$12,825$14,558
Average$10,076$11,919$13,428
Rough$9,314$11,013$12,298
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,799$13,151$15,236
Clean$10,433$12,702$14,667
Average$9,700$11,804$13,529
Rough$8,966$10,907$12,390
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,031 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,042 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
