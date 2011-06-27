Used 2011 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews
270,000 miles and still going strong. All original
This van drives amazing and has never let my family down. I purchased it used with 230,000 miles due to an attractive price and all wheel drive. Our 2005 Honda Odyssey had 100,000 miles less than this van and was costing us insane amounts of money in repairs including $2,000 for new engine mounts and computer reprogramming that never even fixed the limp mode it was always in. This van even then drive twice as smooth and sound as the Honda and over the last 40,000 miles it has cost us a quarter of what the Honda cost in its last 2,000 miles of our ownership. We average 23 mpg in combined driving. It starts easy, every power option still works ( it has almost every available option and all wheel drive). I will be buying another when and if this one ever becomes unreliable. If you have a chance to buy a Sienna with high miles, check the maintenance history, drive it and if it drives properly and you feel good about it...Go for it. Mileage is not an issue when these are maintained driven responsibly.
It was the right way to go!
Just bought our 2011 Sienna last week and it drives like a dream! Steering is so smooth, turns and corners effortlessly. Has great pick up. Feels like your driving a living room on wheels. The first few days I felt like the car was almost too luxurious for me! Definitely spend the money or negotiate the price to get the XLE model. Ours has leather seats and navigation. I figure the dvd can be bought after market. Leather because our kids would have destroyed the fabric seats. It was between this and the Honda Odyssey. Test drove both and in the end it was a youtube video that helped us decide. Type in Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey and look for video from New York Training.
Base 4 cylinder
Just returned from our trip to the mts. Of North Carolina. One day we drove from Franklin to highlands on the gorge rd which is rt. 64, a very steep, twisty, narrow road. We road the 12 miles up and back down from about 2000 ft. Elevation to over 4500 ft. We had absolutely no problem what so ever with the 4 cylinder engine. It performed better than my 3.3 liter Dodge and having the 6 speed transmission made it a breeze. The highest rpm were about 2500. I can't explain what a joy it was to drive this van on that very steep road. I have driven it for the past 10 years with Chrysler products and the Toyota out performed them head over heals. If you are thinking about the 4 cylinder.
I wanted an SUV, but...
We traded our 2000 Sienna XLE for the 2011 4cyl. LE trim model. It has all the bells and whistles we need. It's true-the interior quality is inferior to the first gen. Sienna, but I have to say: we have lived hard in this van and it just continues to take our punishment after 6 years. The plastics might appear cheap, but they have taken everything we have thrown at them. Maintenance costs have been minimal through six years (a battery change; brake pads, tires). This could be due to my regular maintenance habits. When we purchased the vehicle, our plan was to keep it at least 10 years as we keep vehicles far a long time ('95 F150, '02 Avalon, '07 Xterra). We believe it will make it based on its reliability so far and the fact that our kids are either grown or nearly grown. We would recommend a Sienna to anyone in the market for a minivan. They are priced in the market "sweet spot" as minivans go and they are perfect for families with 2-4 children. We have plenty of nit-picky gripes we could share, but overall, we couldn't be more pleased with the daily reliability of our Sienna. And one more point: research the reliability history of Toyota 4 cylinder engines. They are one of the most bullet-proof machines ever manufactured. This was the argument my wife used to win the battle for "her" minivan v. "my" sport ute. Oh well...
OK Car, BAD Doors, AWFUL Tires
Pay very special attention to the plastic coated steel wire that is part of power sliding door mechanism. You can find this wire in the groove/track under the rear windows. The plastic coating of this wire on my van dried up and cracked, exposing the steel wire. When this happens, the door will be hard to open. When the steel is completely exposed, eventually the cable can snap. It happened to me and my doors (yes, both sliding doors) are only in manual mode now. I was told that it would cost $2000/door to fix. The front doors have welding issues. When they are opened and closed, they make a LOUD "snapping" noise. This model came with runflat tires. They are expensive to replace.
