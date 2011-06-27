Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,539
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,330
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,911
|$2,286
|Rough
|$948
|$1,492
|$1,800
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sienna CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,917
|$2,274
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,759
|$2,091
|Average
|$921
|$1,443
|$1,724
|Rough
|$719
|$1,126
|$1,358
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sienna LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,394
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,197
|$2,644
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,802
|$2,180
|Rough
|$860
|$1,407
|$1,717