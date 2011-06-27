Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$2,884
|$3,320
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,665
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,226
|$2,560
|Rough
|$1,297
|$1,788
|$2,053
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,430
|$3,848
|$4,615
|Clean
|$2,247
|$3,555
|$4,263
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,971
|$3,558
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,386
|$2,854