Estimated values
2020 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,137
|$12,830
|$14,939
|Clean
|$10,988
|$12,662
|$14,734
|Average
|$10,691
|$12,325
|$14,323
|Rough
|$10,394
|$11,988
|$13,912
Estimated values
2020 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,774
|$13,621
|$15,921
|Clean
|$11,617
|$13,443
|$15,702
|Average
|$11,303
|$13,085
|$15,264
|Rough
|$10,989
|$12,727
|$14,827
Estimated values
2020 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,993
|$14,068
|$16,645
|Clean
|$11,833
|$13,883
|$16,416
|Average
|$11,513
|$13,513
|$15,958
|Rough
|$11,193
|$13,144
|$15,500