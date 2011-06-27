Estimated values
2014 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,340
|$18,729
|$20,908
|Clean
|$15,512
|$17,762
|$19,798
|Average
|$13,857
|$15,829
|$17,579
|Rough
|$12,203
|$13,895
|$15,360
Estimated values
2014 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,355
|$17,708
|$19,850
|Clean
|$14,577
|$16,794
|$18,797
|Average
|$13,022
|$14,966
|$16,689
|Rough
|$11,467
|$13,137
|$14,582