Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Discovery Series II 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,309
|$1,488
|Clean
|$862
|$1,193
|$1,360
|Average
|$694
|$960
|$1,105
|Rough
|$526
|$728
|$850
Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Discovery SD 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,291
|$1,488
|Clean
|$813
|$1,176
|$1,360
|Average
|$654
|$947
|$1,105
|Rough
|$495
|$717
|$850