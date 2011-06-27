Estimated values
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,659
|$12,506
|$14,592
|Clean
|$9,175
|$11,866
|$13,807
|Average
|$8,207
|$10,585
|$12,237
|Rough
|$7,238
|$9,304
|$10,668
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,766
|$15,233
|$17,775
|Clean
|$11,176
|$14,453
|$16,819
|Average
|$9,997
|$12,893
|$14,907
|Rough
|$8,817
|$11,333
|$12,994