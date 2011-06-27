Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,472
|$13,265
|$15,234
|Clean
|$9,652
|$12,229
|$14,037
|Average
|$8,013
|$10,155
|$11,644
|Rough
|$6,374
|$8,081
|$9,251
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,892
|$12,165
|$13,769
|Clean
|$9,118
|$11,214
|$12,688
|Average
|$7,570
|$9,312
|$10,525
|Rough
|$6,021
|$7,411
|$8,361
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,533
|$14,693
|$16,918
|Clean
|$10,630
|$13,545
|$15,590
|Average
|$8,825
|$11,248
|$12,932
|Rough
|$7,020
|$8,951
|$10,274
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,727
|$12,927
|$15,178
|Clean
|$8,966
|$11,917
|$13,986
|Average
|$7,443
|$9,896
|$11,602
|Rough
|$5,921
|$7,875
|$9,217
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,426
|$24,452
|$27,993
|Clean
|$17,905
|$22,541
|$25,794
|Average
|$14,865
|$18,718
|$21,397
|Rough
|$11,824
|$14,896
|$16,999
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,193
|$16,823
|$19,379
|Clean
|$12,160
|$15,508
|$17,856
|Average
|$10,095
|$12,878
|$14,812
|Rough
|$8,030
|$10,248
|$11,768
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,875
|$12,591
|$14,504
|Clean
|$9,102
|$11,607
|$13,365
|Average
|$7,556
|$9,639
|$11,086
|Rough
|$6,010
|$7,671
|$8,808
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,041
|$14,148
|$16,337
|Clean
|$10,177
|$13,043
|$15,054
|Average
|$8,448
|$10,831
|$12,487
|Rough
|$6,720
|$8,619
|$9,921
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,485
|$12,093
|$13,931
|Clean
|$8,742
|$11,148
|$12,837
|Average
|$7,258
|$9,258
|$10,649
|Rough
|$5,773
|$7,367
|$8,460
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,180
|$11,705
|$13,484
|Clean
|$8,461
|$10,790
|$12,425
|Average
|$7,024
|$8,960
|$10,306
|Rough
|$5,587
|$7,130
|$8,188
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,144
|$11,660
|$13,431
|Clean
|$8,429
|$10,748
|$12,376
|Average
|$6,997
|$8,926
|$10,266
|Rough
|$5,566
|$7,103
|$8,156