Estimated values
2001 Lexus RX 300 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$3,236
|$3,795
|Clean
|$1,955
|$2,955
|$3,473
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,393
|$2,829
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,830
|$2,185
Estimated values
2001 Lexus RX 300 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$3,112
|$3,648
|Clean
|$1,880
|$2,841
|$3,339
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,301
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,760
|$2,100