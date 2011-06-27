Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Town Car Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,772
|$4,564
|$5,006
|Clean
|$3,400
|$4,116
|$4,513
|Average
|$2,655
|$3,221
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,910
|$2,326
|$2,541
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,364
|$4,654
|$5,363
|Clean
|$3,032
|$4,198
|$4,835
|Average
|$2,368
|$3,285
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,703
|$2,372
|$2,723
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,881
|$3,997
|$4,611
|Clean
|$2,596
|$3,605
|$4,157
|Average
|$2,027
|$2,821
|$3,249
|Rough
|$1,459
|$2,037
|$2,341
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$5,366
|$5,988
|Clean
|$3,823
|$4,840
|$5,398
|Average
|$2,986
|$3,787
|$4,219
|Rough
|$2,148
|$2,735
|$3,040