Estimated values
2011 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,968
|$4,739
|$6,030
|Clean
|$2,763
|$4,415
|$5,603
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,766
|$4,750
|Rough
|$1,942
|$3,118
|$3,898
Estimated values
2011 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,747
|$4,173
|$5,215
|Clean
|$2,557
|$3,887
|$4,846
|Average
|$2,177
|$3,316
|$4,108
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,745
|$3,371
Estimated values
2011 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,440
|$5,589
|Clean
|$2,667
|$4,136
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,271
|$3,529
|$4,403
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,921
|$3,613
Estimated values
2011 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$2,753
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,863
|$2,565
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,188
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,811
|$2,138
Estimated values
2011 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$3,883
|$4,818
|Clean
|$2,425
|$3,617
|$4,477
|Average
|$2,065
|$3,086
|$3,796
|Rough
|$1,704
|$2,554
|$3,114