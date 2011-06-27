Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

Family fights to drive the Sequoia! Curtis Berge , 05/21/2005 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Its a 2004, owned for 18 months, with 21K. It has been very reliable, so far. Yea it's large, yet doesn't ride like a big a boat. Makes you feel like your driving a vehicle half the size. Has a smooth, comfortable ride in any seat. Engine has nice pick up and the gas mileage isn't as bad as I thought it would be. I have gotten up to 19 miles to the gallon (speed limit driving) on the highway! Love this SUV! Report Abuse

Great experience T Benedict , 01/27/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I looked at GMC, Ford, VW, and Dodge before buying my Sequoia. I sold my GMC which I had been having numerious problems with. I have 2,000 miles on my Sequoia and like it more every day. The ride is smooth, it is fun to drive, great in deep snow and on unimproved dirt roads. It is comfortable enough so my wife will go with me when I go 4 wheeling on dirt trails (the length and width is not much bigger than a 4Runner). It is great off road. The gas could be better but is great for a big vehicle. In 20,000 it will cost about $300.00 more than most 6 cylinder engines.

20 Months of Ownership cneighbor , 11/07/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I prefer to wait a while before I offer my opinion so this should help used car buyers. The Sequoia is an excellent vehicle. Don't buy this truck if you're looking for a lot of gizmos. It's pretty plain jane compared to the competition. However, if you're looking for a very smooth ride and the satisfaction of knowing this SUV will last forever then buy one. This is a classic Toyota... great ride, quality, reliability and timeless styling. Just a couple of negatives mentioned below. I won't complain about gas mileage. I still don't understand people who buy a V8 SUV and do???

very well designed ranma22 , 08/20/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The primary reason I liked this vehicle is the exterior design - it looks luxurious and comparable to the Land Cruiser. The fender wall makes this vehicle muscular. After I purchased the vehicle, I was very satisfied w/ the handling and comfort of driving. What about the engine? It feels very powerful. The actual mileage I'm getting so far driving on surface streets is about 12 to 13 miles per gallon; on the freeway, I'm getting about 14 miles per gallon. I logged all mileage and gallons of gas when I fill up my tank so that's how I obtained the numbers.