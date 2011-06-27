Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,725
|$10,129
|$12,438
|Clean
|$7,317
|$9,606
|$11,755
|Average
|$6,503
|$8,561
|$10,387
|Rough
|$5,689
|$7,516
|$9,020
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,597
|$7,442
|$9,209
|Clean
|$5,302
|$7,058
|$8,703
|Average
|$4,712
|$6,290
|$7,691
|Rough
|$4,122
|$5,522
|$6,679
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,056
|$10,644
|$13,125
|Clean
|$7,631
|$10,094
|$12,404
|Average
|$6,782
|$8,996
|$10,961
|Rough
|$5,933
|$7,898
|$9,518
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,208
|$8,080
|$9,882
|Clean
|$5,881
|$7,663
|$9,339
|Average
|$5,226
|$6,830
|$8,252
|Rough
|$4,572
|$5,996
|$7,166
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,051
|$10,498
|$12,853
|Clean
|$7,627
|$9,957
|$12,147
|Average
|$6,778
|$8,874
|$10,734
|Rough
|$5,929
|$7,790
|$9,321
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$10,647
|$13,195
|Clean
|$7,565
|$10,098
|$12,470
|Average
|$6,723
|$8,999
|$11,020
|Rough
|$5,881
|$7,901
|$9,569