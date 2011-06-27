Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,958
|$9,557
|$12,033
|Clean
|$6,591
|$9,064
|$11,371
|Average
|$5,858
|$8,078
|$10,049
|Rough
|$5,124
|$7,092
|$8,726
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,895
|$7,899
|$9,815
|Clean
|$5,584
|$7,491
|$9,276
|Average
|$4,963
|$6,676
|$8,197
|Rough
|$4,341
|$5,861
|$7,118
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,528
|$6,869
|$8,177
|Clean
|$5,237
|$6,515
|$7,727
|Average
|$4,654
|$5,806
|$6,829
|Rough
|$4,071
|$5,097
|$5,930
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,062
|$9,182
|$11,221
|Clean
|$6,690
|$8,708
|$10,604
|Average
|$5,945
|$7,761
|$9,371
|Rough
|$5,201
|$6,813
|$8,137