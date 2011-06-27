Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,568
|$25,826
|$28,659
|Clean
|$23,250
|$25,484
|$28,262
|Average
|$22,616
|$24,799
|$27,468
|Rough
|$21,982
|$24,114
|$26,673
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,066
|$25,277
|$28,050
|Clean
|$22,756
|$24,942
|$27,661
|Average
|$22,135
|$24,271
|$26,883
|Rough
|$21,514
|$23,601
|$26,106
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,719
|$22,704
|$25,195
|Clean
|$20,440
|$22,403
|$24,846
|Average
|$19,882
|$21,801
|$24,147
|Rough
|$19,325
|$21,199
|$23,449
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,230
|$23,264
|$25,817
|Clean
|$20,944
|$22,956
|$25,459
|Average
|$20,373
|$22,339
|$24,743
|Rough
|$19,801
|$21,722
|$24,028