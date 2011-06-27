Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen GTI GLX VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,558
|$3,119
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,274
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,707
|$2,078
|Rough
|$672
|$1,140
|$1,384
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen GTI GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,969
|$3,697
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,640
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,981
|$2,463
|Rough
|$717
|$1,323
|$1,640
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen GTI GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,332
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,243
|$2,074
|$2,529
|Average
|$927
|$1,556
|$1,896
|Rough
|$611
|$1,039
|$1,263