Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,258
|$1,609
|Clean
|$537
|$1,110
|$1,421
|Average
|$390
|$815
|$1,044
|Rough
|$244
|$519
|$667
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 R Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,420
|$1,744
|Clean
|$727
|$1,254
|$1,539
|Average
|$529
|$920
|$1,131
|Rough
|$331
|$587
|$723
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 Platinum Limited Edition Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$994
|$1,704
|$2,090
|Clean
|$875
|$1,504
|$1,845
|Average
|$636
|$1,104
|$1,356
|Rough
|$398
|$704
|$866
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 Platinum Limited Edition Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,771
|$2,171
|Clean
|$912
|$1,563
|$1,917
|Average
|$663
|$1,147
|$1,409
|Rough
|$415
|$731
|$900
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 GLT 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,403
|$1,727
|Clean
|$709
|$1,238
|$1,525
|Average
|$516
|$909
|$1,121
|Rough
|$323
|$579
|$716
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,236
|$1,609
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$349
|$801
|$1,044
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$667
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 GLT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,614
|$2,018
|Clean
|$766
|$1,424
|$1,782
|Average
|$557
|$1,045
|$1,310
|Rough
|$348
|$666
|$837
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,236
|$1,609
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$349
|$801
|$1,044
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$667
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 R Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$862
|$1,477
|$1,811
|Clean
|$759
|$1,303
|$1,599
|Average
|$552
|$957
|$1,175
|Rough
|$345
|$610
|$751
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 850 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,236
|$1,609
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$349
|$801
|$1,044
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$667