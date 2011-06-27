Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,762
|$7,692
|$9,541
|Clean
|$5,459
|$7,296
|$9,016
|Average
|$4,851
|$6,502
|$7,968
|Rough
|$4,244
|$5,708
|$6,919
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,019
|$8,369
|$10,601
|Clean
|$5,702
|$7,937
|$10,018
|Average
|$5,067
|$7,074
|$8,853
|Rough
|$4,433
|$6,210
|$7,688
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,044
|$10,046
|$12,889
|Clean
|$6,673
|$9,528
|$12,180
|Average
|$5,930
|$8,491
|$10,764
|Rough
|$5,188
|$7,455
|$9,347
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,574
|$10,017
|$12,358
|Clean
|$7,175
|$9,500
|$11,679
|Average
|$6,377
|$8,467
|$10,321
|Rough
|$5,578
|$7,433
|$8,962
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,745
|$9,073
|$11,297
|Clean
|$6,390
|$8,605
|$10,676
|Average
|$5,679
|$7,669
|$9,434
|Rough
|$4,967
|$6,733
|$8,193
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,225
|$8,514
|$10,694
|Clean
|$5,897
|$8,074
|$10,106
|Average
|$5,240
|$7,196
|$8,931
|Rough
|$4,584
|$6,318
|$7,755
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,575
|$11,355
|$14,019
|Clean
|$8,123
|$10,769
|$13,249
|Average
|$7,219
|$9,598
|$11,708
|Rough
|$6,315
|$8,426
|$10,167
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,106
|$9,439
|$11,675
|Clean
|$6,731
|$8,952
|$11,033
|Average
|$5,982
|$7,979
|$9,750
|Rough
|$5,233
|$7,005
|$8,467
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,447
|$9,784
|$12,027
|Clean
|$7,054
|$9,279
|$11,366
|Average
|$6,269
|$8,269
|$10,044
|Rough
|$5,484
|$7,260
|$8,722
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,499
|$11,151
|$13,697
|Clean
|$8,051
|$10,576
|$12,944
|Average
|$7,155
|$9,425
|$11,439
|Rough
|$6,259
|$8,275
|$9,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,205
|$12,096
|$14,872
|Clean
|$8,720
|$11,472
|$14,054
|Average
|$7,750
|$10,224
|$12,420
|Rough
|$6,779
|$8,976
|$10,785
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,785
|$11,863
|$14,800
|Clean
|$8,322
|$11,251
|$13,987
|Average
|$7,396
|$10,027
|$12,360
|Rough
|$6,470
|$8,803
|$10,733
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,277
|$11,016
|$13,639
|Clean
|$7,841
|$10,447
|$12,889
|Average
|$6,968
|$9,311
|$11,390
|Rough
|$6,095
|$8,174
|$9,891
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,556
|$11,256
|$13,849
|Clean
|$8,105
|$10,675
|$13,087
|Average
|$7,203
|$9,514
|$11,565
|Rough
|$6,301
|$8,353
|$10,043