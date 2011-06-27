  1. Home
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,762$7,692$9,541
Clean$5,459$7,296$9,016
Average$4,851$6,502$7,968
Rough$4,244$5,708$6,919
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,019$8,369$10,601
Clean$5,702$7,937$10,018
Average$5,067$7,074$8,853
Rough$4,433$6,210$7,688
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,044$10,046$12,889
Clean$6,673$9,528$12,180
Average$5,930$8,491$10,764
Rough$5,188$7,455$9,347
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,574$10,017$12,358
Clean$7,175$9,500$11,679
Average$6,377$8,467$10,321
Rough$5,578$7,433$8,962
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,745$9,073$11,297
Clean$6,390$8,605$10,676
Average$5,679$7,669$9,434
Rough$4,967$6,733$8,193
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,225$8,514$10,694
Clean$5,897$8,074$10,106
Average$5,240$7,196$8,931
Rough$4,584$6,318$7,755
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,575$11,355$14,019
Clean$8,123$10,769$13,249
Average$7,219$9,598$11,708
Rough$6,315$8,426$10,167
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,106$9,439$11,675
Clean$6,731$8,952$11,033
Average$5,982$7,979$9,750
Rough$5,233$7,005$8,467
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,447$9,784$12,027
Clean$7,054$9,279$11,366
Average$6,269$8,269$10,044
Rough$5,484$7,260$8,722
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,499$11,151$13,697
Clean$8,051$10,576$12,944
Average$7,155$9,425$11,439
Rough$6,259$8,275$9,933
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,205$12,096$14,872
Clean$8,720$11,472$14,054
Average$7,750$10,224$12,420
Rough$6,779$8,976$10,785
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,785$11,863$14,800
Clean$8,322$11,251$13,987
Average$7,396$10,027$12,360
Rough$6,470$8,803$10,733
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,277$11,016$13,639
Clean$7,841$10,447$12,889
Average$6,968$9,311$11,390
Rough$6,095$8,174$9,891
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,556$11,256$13,849
Clean$8,105$10,675$13,087
Average$7,203$9,514$11,565
Rough$6,301$8,353$10,043
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,074 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,074 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,074 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen ranges from $4,584 to $10,694, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.