Estimated values
1999 Volvo C70 LT Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,010
|$2,339
|Clean
|$1,255
|$1,791
|$2,085
|Average
|$941
|$1,354
|$1,577
|Rough
|$627
|$916
|$1,069
Estimated values
1999 Volvo C70 LT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,035
|$1,654
|$1,994
|Clean
|$920
|$1,474
|$1,777
|Average
|$690
|$1,114
|$1,344
|Rough
|$460
|$754
|$911
Estimated values
1999 Volvo C70 HT Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$1,788
|$2,123
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,593
|$1,892
|Average
|$784
|$1,204
|$1,431
|Rough
|$523
|$815
|$970