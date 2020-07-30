Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Take a look at our great-looking 1997 Toyota RAV4 4WD displayed in Sequoia Green Metallic before it's gone! Powered by a proven 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 120hp while connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV earns up to 28mpg on the open road. This one is sure to keep you rolling no matter what the conditions! Our RAV4 comes with plenty of space for passengers and luggage. As you turn up the great sounding audio system you will appreciate comfortable seating and plenty of power accessories. Toyota packed this RAV4 full of safety features such as side-impact door beams, four-wheel ABS, child safety locks, and plenty of airbags. We are sure that you will want to take this home with you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JT3HP10V7V7062949

Stock: TLG10150

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020