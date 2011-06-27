Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

My Rav4 AWD Limited Hybrid SUV Raina , 11/11/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 65 of 66 people found this review helpful I love Toyoya, my first vehicle in 1988 was a Toyota which is why I stayed loyal to Toyota all these years. They have been very comfortable and reliable vehicles. As much as I love the looks and features of the 2017 Rav4 Hybrid Limited I am very diappointed with the look of the Soft Tex fabric which looks cheap. In addition, the passenger seat is extrememly uncomfortable. I have owned numerous Toyotas over the years and this is the first Toyota with an uncomfortable passenger's seat. I would advise anyone planning to get a Rav4 Hybrid Limited to test ride the vehicle as a passenger if they intend to spend time being a passenger. It does get the stated 34 mpg and I love all the safety features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Get the Hybrid RAV4 instead of the Gas Version Laura , 02/11/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my new Toyota Hybrid RAV4 Limited. If your considering getting a regular RAV4, I strongly urge you to get the Hybrid instead. The Hybrid is faster than the regular RAV4 and its more economical (higher mpg). When I'm driving in the city, I use ECO mode which is very economical. When I'm on the highway, I use SPORT mode. SPORT mode opens up the throttle so that you have better acceleration, and boy is it fast! I purchased this car because consumer reports said in February of 2017 that consumers absolutely love the Hybrid version of the RAV4 and rated it #1 among small SUVs. I never thought I would buy a hybrid. This one will not disappoint you! Overall, I average 32mpg (highway and city combined). I have had the car two years now and I am very happy with it. I still love my RAV4; especially the safety features. I recommend purchasing the RAV4 Limited which includes many safety features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This is an OUTSTANDING car. Nikki_Shops , 03/22/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 48 of 51 people found this review helpful I really love this car, and I keep looking at it like I can't believe it is mine. Yeah, I dead serious and really do think that about my RAV 4. To put this into context, I have owned a lot of different cars and have had mostly luxury cars like Mercedes and Lexus. But, I have kids, I work in the city, and I wanted something stylish, functional, economical, environmentally friendly, but most important, SAFE. I work in the transportation industry and know a lot about the up and coming safety technology of automated vehicles, so I wanted a crossover that had the latest safety features and that could be updated as new features come out. I do have expensive taste, so deciding on this car, I looked at every luxury model including BMW X3 and the Lexus NX models. None of them had the features I wanted like this RAV 4 in a hybrid version unless I wanted to spend almost double. I'm not into keeping up appearances or caring what my neighbors think that I wanted to pay $20K plus more for a car that shared a number of the same parts with the RAV4 anyway. I could get a luxury SUV close to what I paid for my RAV4, but it wouldn't have the features, and with the kids in the car, the features are important. The features are definitely worth it in this RAV 4, and I decided paying double and having a much higher car payment was not worth it to me even though I can afford it, especially as nice and high quality as Toyota has made this version of the RAV 4. I'm driving around the city for work and carting kids around, and this car is cool and safe. I'm not crazy about the lesser models, but my car has the extra features that take it up a notch, and it is perfect to me. I'd rather spend the extra money on trips or my house or retirement. Toyota's TSS safety suite in my RAV4 Hybrid Limited is excellent and is not annoying. I love the distance pacing cruise control and collision avoidance system, which paid for itself just the other day as I was trying to merge onto the highway and a car pulled in front of me and slammed on its brakes. My RAV 4 reacted and slowed itself way down and let me know it did much faster than I could have processed the situation in my own head. I love the back up camera and the bird's eye view, as well as the front camera, which has saved me some wheel scratches already while trying to park. This sort of drives itself on the DPCC. This is not a hot rod car, and it is a little weak like on the highway when you try to press on the gas such as to go around a slow vehicle, but that is in Eco mode, and it does have a sport mode that does much better. But, if you can get over the need for power and speed, it is a very safe and economical car. With the distance pacing cruise control on, I am going a bit slower than I had been driving, but I am actually making the same time and using less fuel. In fact, I just drove almost 200 miles on a quarter tank of gas. I don't think I will get 800 miles as it says I have 260 left to go, but my gas gauge is at 3/4 full, so that is not bad. I have been averaging 30 plus mpg. I have the Sensatec interior, and I chose the cinnamon. The car looks sharp and like some of the luxury models in the color combo I chose. You can definitely choose some very sharp options with pretty paint and sleek interior. I don't think it is cheap looking like some have said. The Sensatec is not as nice as my husband's Lexus' leather or the leather in other cars I have had, but it is very nice looking, durable, easy to clean and kid friendly in addition to being vegan friendly. I'm not a vegan, but I do like the leather alternative. I'm also not carting around the Queen, and I have a coffee spilling problem, so the Sensatec is perfect. Some people do not like the front of the RAV 4. It is ok and I wish it looked more like the Highlander front, but this is a sharp looking car from most all viewpoints. Sometimes I cannot tell the difference on the highway between my car and the Highlander until I see it closer. They are very similar looking, but the RAV 4 is just the right size for my family. It has the racks on top for extra luggage, but the cargo area is quite big and not too much different than the Highlander, so I didn't want to cart around extra car when I didn't need to. The technology in it is exceptional and is better than my husband's 2013 Lexus GS 350. The ride is nice and smooth. This is a boring ride car, so if you are Lightning McQueen, this is not for you. But, if you are tech forward, interested in the safest options and want a stylish, high quality, reliable and technologically cool car, this is for you. You will not win the drag race, but you will arrive at your destination safely and with money in your pocket. I also liked the Hyundai Tucson, which actually has one additional safety feature than my car, but I went with the RAV 4 Hybrid for the hybrid option and city gas mileage of 34 mpg, since that is where I drive the most. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

33 mpg but Driver's Seat Cushion is Painful Mitch , 07/14/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful I'm going to make it perfectly clear. I was insistent on getting a hybrid. For years I have been driving a gas-sucking Subaru and wanted a versatile vehicle that averaged over 30mpg, not under 20. I knew that Toyota has a reputation for reliability and the RAV4 had most of the features I was looking for. I am also going to make it clear that if not for the hybrid, I would NOT have purchased the RAV4. I'll make it simple what I like and don't like about the RAV4. LIKES: With 9 fill-ups so far, I have averaged 29 to 37 mpg based on calculations at the pump. Almost every tank is approximately 33 mpg. My driving is mostly suburban stop and go. I like the rear camera with trajectory. The LED headlamps are fantastic. The auto-on feature for the headlamps is good but as far as I'm concerned it waits too long to activate, but you still have the bright DRLs on as long as auto is on, so it's probably ok. I don't use the auto high-beams because it's too gimmicky for me. I like the "Galactic Aqua" paint when the sun hits it (looks black otherwise) and the color is one of the reasons I chose the RAV4... I know... dumb reason. The acceleration with the battery kicking in almost feels like a turbo at times, nice and strong. The AC and heated seats work very well. Side mirrors are very large and come with turn signal repeaters. Blind Spot Monitoring works well. Cross Traffic Alert (for reversing out of a spot or driveway blindly) works great!!! Pedestrian sensor has already kept me from backing into a pedestrian suddenly walking behind me from behind some bushes. Now for the DISLIKES: After only 30 minutes of driving, my butt and hips are in pain. I don't know if the cushion has gotten softer or what because it felt firmer when I first got it. It's like the part where your butt goes sinks in too much and then the hard side bolsters start pressing into your hips. After only an hour I am so ready to get out of the car. It hurts!!! I am going to have to get a seat cover and fashion some foam padding in there to lift myself away from the bolsters. The cushion like most cars today is too short as well. I am 5'10" and 180 lbs. The passenger seat has no height adjustment, whereas many competitors no have this available. The rear seat while having a nice recline feature is kind of flat. The road noise, depending on the type of asphalt used can be atrocious at times.... like a jet plane loud. The steering is very artificial feeling... too light... very boring to drive. The telescoping steering wheel does not extend enough... still uncomfortably too far away. The car rides kind of annoyingly hard with the 18 inch rims that you are forced to get on the limited. Don't know how much softer the ride is with 17 inch rims. The ride is fine as long as the road is smooth. The rear of the car was almost purposely designed to get damaged. After my purchase I started noticing many, many new RAV4s with dented tailgates and even dented rear fenders. Then I realized why. The rear "bumper" is an absolute joke. Not only is it too low, it only protrudes like an inch and a half!!! And it does not protect the sheet metal at the rear of the fenders like every other car today has wrap around bumpers that go up high. They also put the reverse lights at the corners where they can get hit. I am going to have to get one of those steel rear bumper protectors that I see on so many RAV4s in NYC. What good is saving so much in gas if you have to spend so much repairing a fragile vehicle? And some minor annoyances... why only ONE auto window??? My Prius V which is cheaper has ALL 4 windows auto!!! And no puddle lamps on the door bottoms... my cheaper Prius V has those as well!!! So there you have it... obviously I am not in love with my new RAV4. I don't hate it.... but I am looking forward to the day when something more enjoyable comes along.... Safety Performance Interior Comfort