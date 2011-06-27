Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RAV4 Hybrid SUV
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,715*
Total Cash Price
$28,902
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,917*
Total Cash Price
$28,335
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,686*
Total Cash Price
$38,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$466
|$2,027
|$1,551
|$965
|$2,455
|$7,464
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,550
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,718
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,250
|$926
|$578
|$209
|$4,518
|Depreciation
|$5,828
|$2,540
|$2,236
|$1,981
|$1,778
|$14,363
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,614
|$8,260
|$7,287
|$6,238
|$7,316
|$40,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RAV4 Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$457
|$1,987
|$1,521
|$946
|$2,407
|$7,318
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,684
|Financing
|$1,524
|$1,225
|$908
|$567
|$205
|$4,429
|Depreciation
|$5,714
|$2,490
|$2,192
|$1,942
|$1,743
|$14,081
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,386
|$8,098
|$7,144
|$6,116
|$7,173
|$39,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RAV4 Hybrid SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$626
|$2,722
|$2,084
|$1,296
|$3,298
|$10,026
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,307
|Financing
|$2,088
|$1,678
|$1,244
|$777
|$281
|$6,068
|Depreciation
|$7,828
|$3,411
|$3,003
|$2,661
|$2,388
|$19,291
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,599
|$11,094
|$9,787
|$8,379
|$9,827
|$54,686
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
