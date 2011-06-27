  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4 EV
  4. Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV
  5. Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 RAV4 EV
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all RAV4 EVS for sale
List Price Estimate
$18,068 - $22,441
Used RAV4 EV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Electric Car

kesscalade, 03/31/2014
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I've owned the Rav4EV for about 5 months now and I love it! I did a lot of EV car research and in summary this car is as good as it gets without shelling out another $20,000 minimum to get a Tesla, which are phenomenal cars. Really fun to drive. Since the car is a Tesla/Toyota venture you feel the power and fun driving experience of the Tesla to some degree but still have the size and space of an SUV. For someone who dislikes small cars this car was a perfect choice for me. Can't beat the silent drive and zero gas stops. Great interior look and feel as well!

Report Abuse

Get While You Can

gg77, 09/16/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you golf, you've heard of a 'Poor Man's Pebble' in reference to Pebble Beach. Well, this is a 'Poor Man's Tesla'...btw, this is a complement. Like other posters have said, you're getting the Tesla motor without having to put down another $20k+. Prior cars include an Audi A4 and Jeep Grand Cherokee. While this does not include 4WD it matches/exceeds their speed/torque off the line, has as much storage as the Jeep, and is a smoother ride than either. Yes, I'm pleased. I understand the model is being phased out by end of 2014 due to meeting of CA EPA regulations so get one while you can.

Report Abuse

Rise of the Electric SUV

Thad from Topanga, 08/17/2016
4dr SUV (electric DD)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a great car, with some seriously mediocre traits. The Great is that it is Pure Electric, has incredible range, is quick and really fun to drive. In fact it feels like the power train is out performing the suspension... so be careful. The exterior styling of the car is great, and its fairly comfortable. The not so great has to to do with the console containing entertainment and climate controls. I'm not sure what happened here, but the hodge podge approach set back the notion of intuitive interface to the ice age, they are truly awful. It feels like they took components that never quite worked in other cars and dumped them in here just to get them out of inventory. With that said.. we have made it ours, and we love driving it, even with the disappointing controls.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RAV4 EVS for sale

Related Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles