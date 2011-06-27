Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$3,257
|$3,839
|Clean
|$1,952
|$2,927
|$3,453
|Average
|$1,499
|$2,267
|$2,680
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,606
|$1,907
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,539
|$4,196
|Clean
|$2,081
|$3,180
|$3,773
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,463
|$2,929
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,745
|$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,459
|$3,733
|$4,421
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,355
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,598
|$3,086
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,841
|$2,197
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,645
|$4,334
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,275
|$3,898
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,536
|$3,026
|Rough
|$1,137
|$1,797
|$2,153
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,345
|$3,930
|Clean
|$2,027
|$3,006
|$3,534
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,327
|$2,743
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,649
|$1,953
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$4,585
|$5,485
|Clean
|$2,612
|$4,120
|$4,933
|Average
|$2,007
|$3,191
|$3,829
|Rough
|$1,401
|$2,261
|$2,726
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,698
|$4,376
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,323
|$3,935
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,573
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,823
|$2,174