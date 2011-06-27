  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Corolla
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Toyota Corolla Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,178$3,257$3,839
Clean$1,952$2,927$3,453
Average$1,499$2,267$2,680
Rough$1,046$1,606$1,907
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,322$3,539$4,196
Clean$2,081$3,180$3,773
Average$1,598$2,463$2,929
Rough$1,116$1,745$2,085
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,459$3,733$4,421
Clean$2,204$3,355$3,976
Average$1,693$2,598$3,086
Rough$1,181$1,841$2,197
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,366$3,645$4,334
Clean$2,120$3,275$3,898
Average$1,628$2,536$3,026
Rough$1,137$1,797$2,153
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,262$3,345$3,930
Clean$2,027$3,006$3,534
Average$1,556$2,327$2,743
Rough$1,086$1,649$1,953
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,915$4,585$5,485
Clean$2,612$4,120$4,933
Average$2,007$3,191$3,829
Rough$1,401$2,261$2,726
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,442$3,698$4,376
Clean$2,188$3,323$3,935
Average$1,681$2,573$3,055
Rough$1,173$1,823$2,174
Sell my 2005 Toyota Corolla with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Corolla near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,927 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Corolla is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,927 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,927 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Corolla ranges from $1,046 to $3,839, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Corolla is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.